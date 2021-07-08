by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM Environmental Health
Can We Overcome the Issues of Algal Blooms by Using Facemasks?
Face masks could be highly effective in limiting the exposure to aerosolized algal toxins, confirmed recent research.

A peer-reviewed publication in the journal Aerosol and Air Quality Research shows that face masks and commercially available AC filters can help us mitigate indoor and outdoor air exposure to the toxins released by Harmful algal blooms.

"We found that face masks and air conditioner filters with high filter performance ratings can reduce the risk of exposure by filtering out small, toxin-containing particles," says Cassandra Gaston, lead author of the study.


What are Harmful algal blooms?

Harmful algal blooms (HABs) are overgrowths of algae in the water. They are often found in waterways near residences and produce extremely dangerous toxins that sicken or kill people and animals. The toxins can also get aerosolized and affect both indoor and outdoor air quality.

How could Masks and AC filters help mitigate these issues?

In the current study, researchers from the University of Miami (UM) created a unique bubbling device. This device is capable of bubbling air into the liquid containing growing cultures of toxin-producing blue-green algae called Microcystis aeruginosa .

The team then tested the efficiency of three types of face masks and six types of AC filters in blocking particles of different sizes. They found that AC filters filtered out 20-90% of the airborne particles with particle filtration increasing with increasing filter performance rating. Face masks filtered out over 90% of toxin-containing particles.

This work provides fundamental insights into the strategies that can be used to curb the effects of algal toxins. Future studies that test and compare the efficiencies of multiple filters and face masks that prevent exposure to even the smallest toxin-containing particles could help arrive at sustainable strategies to fight against the issue of algal blooms.

Source: Medindia

