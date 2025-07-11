About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can This Tiny Implant Outsmart a Sugar Crash?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 11 2025 11:06 AM

MIT scientists have developed a wireless, under-the-skin device that can deliver emergency glucagon to prevent deadly diabetic crashes.

Can you imagine a tiny device—lighter than a coin—silently sitting under your skin, always ready to save your life. For people with Type 1 diabetes, sudden drops in blood sugar can be fatal, especially when help isn’t nearby. But now, thanks to engineers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT), an implant may soon take emergency action before you even realize you're in danger. This cutting-edge technology combines smart sensing, drug stability, and wireless control to change how we respond to critical medical emergencies. Let’s explore how this innovation could reshape diabetes care and beyond(1 Trusted Source
Emergency delivery of particulate drugs by active ejection using in vivo wireless devices

Go to source).

Under-the-Skin Hero: What Is This Device?

This coin-sized wireless implant sits just beneath the skin and holds life-saving powdered drugs like glucagon or epinephrine. It’s built with a smart alloy that reacts to heat, releasing medication when triggered—either manually or automatically. It’s not bulky or painful; instead, it’s a quiet guardian, waiting to act in emergencies such as hypoglycemia, severe Allergies, or even heart attacks.


Bye-Bye Injections: How It Works Without Needles

The device stores dry, powdered drugs, which are more stable than liquids and don’t break down quickly in the body. When activated, it uses a small electrical current to heat its internal material, which curls and opens the reservoir, releasing the drug directly into tissue. This means no mixing, no injections—just instant delivery when every second matters.


Smart Sync: Talking to Your Glucose Monitor

One of the most exciting features? It can connect to your continuous glucose monitor (CGM). When your blood sugar drops too low, the CGM can automatically trigger the device to release glucagon. This creates a closed-loop safety system, especially helpful during sleep or for children, who may not notice symptoms early on.


Tough on Emergencies, Gentle on the Body

Even though implants often cause scar tissue, this device still works reliably through it. It has been tested in diabetic mice, showing that it can raise blood sugar within 10 minutes of activation. Whether it’s rescuing someone from a hypoglycemic crash or treating an anaphylactic reaction, it’s designed for fast, safe, and repeatable use.

From Mice to Medicine: What’s Next?

So far, tests in animals have been promising, and the team at MIT is now planning human trials in the next 3 years. The goal is to create a version that lasts months to years, with multiple doses stored inside. This isn’t just for diabetes—it's a universal emergency drug platform that could one day revolutionize how we treat acute health crises on the go.

References:
  1. Emergency delivery of particulate drugs by active ejection using in vivo wireless devices - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-025-01436-2 )


Source-Massachusetts Institute of Technology


