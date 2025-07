MIT scientists have developed a wireless, under-the-skin device that can deliver emergency glucagon to prevent deadly diabetic crashes.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Emergency delivery of particulate drugs by active ejection using in vivo wireless devices



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

An implant may soon save diabetic lives—by detecting and stopping hypoglycemia before it turns deadly. #medindia #diabetes #healthtech #clinicaltrials #emergencycare ’

An implant may soon save diabetic lives—by detecting and stopping hypoglycemia before it turns deadly. #medindia #diabetes #healthtech #clinicaltrials #emergencycare ’

Advertisement

Under-the-Skin Hero: What Is This Device?

Advertisement

Bye-Bye Injections: How It Works Without Needles

Smart Sync: Talking to Your Glucose Monitor

Tough on Emergencies, Gentle on the Body

From Mice to Medicine: What’s Next?

Emergency delivery of particulate drugs by active ejection using in vivo wireless devices - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-025-01436-2 )

Can you imagine a tiny device—lighter than a coin—silently sitting under your skin, always ready to save your life. For people with, sudden drops in blood sugar can be fatal, especially when help isn’t nearby. But now, thanks to engineers at, an implant may soon take emergency action before you even realize you're in danger. This cutting-edge technology combinesto change how we respond to critical medical emergencies. Let’s explore how this innovation could reshape diabetes care and beyond().This coin-sized wireless implant sits just beneath the skin and holds life-saving powdered drugs likeor. It’s built with a smart alloy that reacts to heat, releasing medication when triggered—either manually or automatically. It’s not bulky or painful; instead, it’s a quiet guardian, waiting to act in emergencies such as hypoglycemia , severe Allergies , or evenThe device stores, which are more stable than liquids and don’t break down quickly in the body. When activated, it uses ato heat its internal material, which curls and opens the reservoir, releasing the drug directly into tissue. This means no mixing, no injections—just instant delivery when every second matters.One of the most exciting features? It can. When your blood sugar drops too low, the CGM can automatically trigger the device to release glucagon. This creates a closed-loop safety system, especially helpful during sleep or for children, who may not notice symptoms early on.Even though implants often cause, this device still works reliably through it. It has been tested in diabetic mice, showing that it can raise blood sugar withinof activation. Whether it’s rescuing someone from aor treating an, it’s designed forSo far, tests in animals have been promising, and the team at MIT is now planning human trials in the next. The goal is to create a version that lasts months to years, with multiple doses stored inside. This isn’t just for diabetes—it's a universal emergency drug platform that could one day revolutionize how we treaton the go.Source-Massachusetts Institute of Technology