About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can the Right Memory Strategy Help Slow Cognitive Decline?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 22, 2022 at 11:55 PM
Font : A-A+

Can the Right Memory Strategy Help Slow Cognitive Decline?

A new study has compared two approaches namely, mnemonic strategy training and spaced retrieval training, for people with an early form of memory loss.

Mnemonic strategy training aims to connect what a person is trying to remember to something else like a word, phrase, or song. Spaced retrieval training gradually increases the amount of time between tests of remembering something.

Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?

Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?


Memory loss or amnesia can be recovered when the cause is reversible, like minor head injury, anxiety, depression, stress, hypothyroidism and vitamin B12 deficiency.
Advertisement


People with mild cognitive impairment, which can but does not always lead to a later Alzheimer's disease diagnosis, were better able to remember information when using one of these cognitive training approaches. However, the data, and brain scans that revealed which areas of the brain were more active, showed each activity works differently.

Memory Loss: New Insights

"Our research shows that we can help people with mild cognitive impairment improve the amount of information they learn and remember; however, different cognitive training approaches engage the brain in distinct ways," said lead and corresponding author Benjamin Hampstead, Ph.D. Hampstead is a professor of psychiatry at Michigan Medicine and the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. He directs the Research Program on Cognition and Neuromodulation Based Interventions and leads the Clinical Core and co-leads the Neuroimaging Core at the federally funded Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.

"Mnemonic strategy training increased activity in brain areas often affected by Alzheimer's disease, which likely explains why this training approach helped participants remember more information and for longer," Hampstead said "In contrast, those completing rehearsal-based training showed reduced brain activity, which suggests they were processing the information more efficiently."
Quiz on Memory Loss

Quiz on Memory Loss


"Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future." - Elie Wiesel Whether it is a short term memory loss just as Dory in 'Finding Nemo' had or a more permanent one because of neurodegenerative diseases, it can adversely affect one's quality of life. Take this quiz to know more about interesting facts on memory loss
Advertisement

Hampstead and his team worked with Krish Sathian, MBBS, Ph.D., professor and chair of Penn State's Department of Neurology and director of Penn State Neuroscience Institute. Sathian noted that cognitive training approaches are likely to become increasingly important in synergy with the new pharmacological treatments on the horizon for those with neurodegenerative disorders.

Source: Eurekalert
Glucose Tolerance Test Predicts Your Memory Loss

Glucose Tolerance Test Predicts Your Memory Loss


Decline in episodic memory can be predicted by a two-hour glucose tolerance test.
Advertisement

New Dementia Vaccine for Memory Loss Comes Closer to Reality

New Dementia Vaccine for Memory Loss Comes Closer to Reality


New vaccine to prevent memory loss is labeled revolutionary and expected to hit the market soon, said researchers.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
View all
Recommended Reading
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Brain Exercises to Improve MemoryBrain Exercises to Improve Memory
Foods to Improve Memory PowerFoods to Improve Memory Power
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize ThingsQuick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sanatogen Hearing Loss Calculator Find a Doctor Selfie Addiction Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Pressure Calculator Find a Hospital Accident and Trauma Care Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close