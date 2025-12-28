Choosing the right blood pressure medication could lead to better adherence and improved heart health.

. (The information is based on latest research by Uppsala University involving 340,000 patients, published inThe study establishes that ARB medications effectively curtailAs hypertension is a serious health crisis that damages organs like the, researchers urge doctors to focus on ARB drugs as the initial for blood pressure therapies.“If we can get more patients to continue taking their blood pressure medication and refrain from discontinuing their treatment, this will clearly improve their cardiovascular health and they will live longer,” says Karl Laurell, a researcher at Uppsala University.“At the same time,, unless there are obvious reasons to choose something else.”High blood pressure is the most important risk factor for cardiovascular disease and premature death. At least 1.8 million people in Sweden are estimated to have high blood pressure.. The researchers in this study therefore wanted to investigate whether the choice of the first medication affects the way the treatment works in the longer term.The study compared the four classes of drugs that are recommended most strongly for treating high blood pressure:The study is based on data from several national healthcare registers and involves more than 340,000 people with high blood pressure but without previous cardiovascular disease.The participants began their treatment between 2011 and 2018 and were followed for several years, focusing on how well they persisted with their original treatment.The results show that patients who started with ARB continued with the same drug class over time to a greater extent than others.After five years, 80 per cent of these patients were still showing good adherence to their original medicine, compared with 65 per cent for calcium channel blockers, the second best drug class. The majority of those who stopped taking their medicine continued their treatment but with another blood pressure drug, usually ARB.“The primary explanation is probably that.”“Having said that, it’s important to check your blood pressure regularly as it often rises with age and further medication may then need to be added,” says Laurell.Source-Eurekalert