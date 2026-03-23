Can Testosterone Stop Harmful Fat Gain in Aging?

Can testosterone gel improve fat distribution and recovery in older women after hip fractures when combined with exercise?
As people grow older, both the quantity of body fat and where it is stored begin to shift. ()
Subcutaneous vs Visceral Fat: Why Location Matters for HealthA large portion of fat sits just beneath the skin, known as subcutaneous fat, which is generally harmless and even necessary for normal bodily functions. In contrast, visceral fat accumulates around internal organs in the abdominal area and is associated with health risks such as diabetes and heart disease.
Studies suggest that declining testosterone levels with age contribute to this shift, encouraging fat to move from under the skin to deeper within the abdomen.
“As men and women age, there’s an unhealthy redistribution of fat from the more innocuous regions into the visceral compartment,” Jacob Earp, assistant professor of kinesiology in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR) says. “There is a direct link between sex hormones and fat distribution throughout the body.” Weight loss interventions cannot target just visceral fat. Instead, they reduce total body weight which can have detrimental effects for older adults.
“Doing these blanket weight loss strategies is not always the healthiest approach, especially because muscle weight will be lost along with fat and maintaining muscle is extremely important as we age,” Earp says.
Earp led a novel study that looked at the impact of using a topical testosterone gel as part of treatment for older women who have suffered a hip fracture in conjunction with exercise.
He published the results of this study in Obesity Pillars.
The study included a group of 66 women over the age of 65 recovering from a recent hip fracture. Before the trial, they underwent a DXA scan that measures body composition.
Testosterone Treatment Reduces Visceral Fat After Hip FractureA scan six months after the trial revealed that there was no change in the percentage of total body fat between the two groups. But there was less fat stored in the visceral compartment in the group that received the testosterone treatment. In the other group, visceral fat actually increased, which normally happens after while recovering from a hip fracture.
“If you have injury and just generally as we age, we expect an increase in visceral fat,” Earp says. “This really bucked that trend and caused selective reduction of fat in that visceral compartment.”
This study marks a promising finding for improving outcomes for older women who suffer a hip fracture.
“These are devastating injuries that most women don’t ever recover from,” Earp says. “In this case, any kind of intervention that can have a beneficial effect on health, you could potentially have a huge improvement in quality of life for the individual.”
References:
- Testosterone therapy effects adipose distribution in older females post hip-fracture: The STEP-HI study - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667368126000033?via%3Dihub)