Can Testosterone Stop Harmful Fat Gain in Aging?

Can testosterone gel improve fat distribution and recovery in older women after hip fractures when combined with exercise?

Subcutaneous vs Visceral Fat: Why Location Matters for Health

Testosterone Treatment Reduces Visceral Fat After Hip Fracture

Testosterone therapy effects adipose distribution in older females post hip-fracture: The STEP-HI study - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667368126000033?via%3Dihub)

As people grow older, both the quantity of body fat and where it is stored begin to shift. ( )A largewhich is generally harmless and even necessary for normal bodily functions. In contrast,and is associated with health risks such as diabetes and heart disease.Studies suggest that“As men and women age, there’s an unhealthy redistribution of fat from the more innocuous regions into the visceral compartment,” Jacob Earp, assistant professor of kinesiology in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR) says. “There is aWeight loss interventions cannot target just visceral fat. Instead, they reduce total body weight which can have detrimental effects for older adults.“Doing these blanket weight loss strategies is not always the healthiest approach, especially because muscle weight will be lost along with fat and maintaining muscle is extremely important as we age,” Earp says.Earp led a novel study that looked at the impact of using a topical testosterone gel as part of treatment for older women who have suffered a hip fracture in conjunction with exercise.He published the results of this study inA hip fracture is a serious medical concern for older women. Hip fracture is nearly three times more common in women than men and is the leading cause of loss of independence for older women. The resultant decrease in physical activity also increases the risk of disease and reinjury.The study included a group of 66 women over the age of 65 recovering from a recent hip fracture. Before the trial, they underwent a DXA scan that measures body composition.All participants took part in a therapeutic exercise intervention, but only one group received the testosterone gel.A scan six months after the trial revealed that there was no change in the percentage of total body fat between the two groups. But there wasIn the other group, visceral fat actually increased, which normally happens after while recovering from a hip fracture.“If you haveEarp says. “This really bucked that trend and caused selective reduction of fat in that visceral compartment.”This study marks a promising finding for improving outcomes for older women who suffer a hip fracture.“These are devastating injuries that most women don’t ever recover from,” Earp says. “In this case, any kind of intervention that can have a beneficial effect on health, you could potentially have a huge improvement in quality of life for the individual.”Source-Eurekalert