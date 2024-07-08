About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Talcum Powder Pose Cancer Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on Jul 8 2024 7:36 PM

Recently, talcum powder is classified as ‘probably carcinogen (cancer-causing) to humans’ by the World Health Organization's cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), is a significant development in the ongoing debate about the safety of talc, said Dr. Salil Patkar, Consultant-Medical Oncology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi (Navi Mumbai).

Does Talcum Powder Pose a Risk for Ovarian Cancer?
Ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cancer among women, accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.
Is It Safe to Use Talcum Powder?

According to the doctor, the use of talcum powder is widespread, and many people are unaware of the potential risks associated with it (1 Trusted Source
Talcum Powder and Cancer

Go to source).

"While the evidence is not yet conclusive, it is essential to err on the side of caution when it comes to public health," told Patkar.


Talcum Powder Increases Risk of Ovarian Cancer
Regular use of talcum powder can increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer by 24 percent, finds new research.

Does Talcum Powder Cause Ovarian Cancer?

"The link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer is plausible, as talc particles can travel through the reproductive system and cause inflammation and damage to the ovaries. This inflammation can increase the risk of cancer," he added.

The cancer agency classified talc as ‘probably carcinogenic to humans’on the basis of a combination of limited evidence for cancer in humans (for ovarian cancer), sufficient evidence for cancer in experimental animals, and strong mechanistic evidence that talc exhibits key characteristics of carcinogens in human primary cells and experimental systems.

According to the agency, numerous studies showed an increase in the incidence of ovarian cancer in humans self-reporting the use of body powder in the perineal region (2 Trusted Source
Perineal Use of Talcum Powder and Endometrial Cancer Risk

Go to source).

An increased rate of ovarian cancer was also observed in studies looking at occupational exposure of women exposed to talc in the pulp and paper industry, it added.

Patkar mentioned that it is crucial for individuals, especially women, to be aware of the potential risks associated with talcum powder use.


Beware! Harmful Chemicals in Cosmetics Could be Ruining Your Skin
Beware! Harmful Chemicals in Cosmetics Could be Ruining Your Skin
Does your skin feel red and itchy after using a sunscreen or a beauty cream?

Best Alternative to Talcum Powder

"Alternative products, such as cornstarch-based powders, can be used instead. Additionally, manufacturers should take responsibility for informing consumers about the potential risks and providing safer alternatives," he said.

Based on the current evidence, the doctor suggested that it is essential to exercise caution and consider "the potential risks associated with talcum powder use".

References:
  1. Talcum Powder and Cancer - ( https://www.cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention/chemicals/talcum-powder-and-cancer.html)
  2. Perineal Use of Talcum Powder and Endometrial Cancer Risk - ( https://aacrjournals.org/cebp/article/19/5/1269/67782/Perineal-Use-of-Talcum-Powder-and-Endometrial)


Source-IANS
