About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Steroid Betamethasone Improve Outcomes for Prostate Cancer Radiation Therapy?

by Colleen Fleiss on August 12, 2022 at 11:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Steroid Betamethasone Improve Outcomes for Prostate Cancer Radiation Therapy?

Betamethasone, the common steroid is used to decrease unwanted side effects of radiation treatments for prostate cancer.

The research was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]


PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.
Advertisement


The lab study led by Luksana Chaiswing, Ph.D., assistant professor in the UK College of Medicine's Department of Toxicology and Cancer Biology, is the first to demonstrate that betamethasone protects normal prostate cells from injury induced by radiation therapy, while making the cancer cells more susceptible to the treatment.

Prostate Cancer Treatment

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men in the U.S. While radiation therapy is important to control the growth of prostate cancer, it presents a significant risk of increasing unwanted side effects, including injury to normal tissues.

"New therapies aimed at protecting against normal tissue injury while also increasing radiation therapy effectiveness are urgently needed," Chaiswing said. "The development of such approaches would have a major impact on prostate cancer control and the quality of life of patients."
Hormone Therapy May Up Heart Disease Risk Among Prostate Cancer Patients

Hormone Therapy May Up Heart Disease Risk Among Prostate Cancer Patients


Elderly men receiving hormone therapy are prone to cardiovascular disease-related death.
Advertisement

The team screened around 700 Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs for properties including protecting non-cancer cells against radiation therapy induced cytotoxicity, killing prostate cancer cells and increasing hydrogen peroxide levels in both cancer and non-cancer cells.

Betamethasone increases hydrogen peroxide levels, which activates a protective protein called "RelB" in normal, non-cancerous prostate cells.

"The outcome of this project could lead to a new anticancer regimen that improves the efficacy of radiation therapy by sensitizing tumor tissue to radiation while simultaneously protecting normal tissue from radiation-induced side effects, which could lead to improved quality of life for cancer survivors," Chaiswing said.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Quiz on Prostate Cancer


Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it's too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as mandatory for men as the screening tests mentioned here are!
Advertisement

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment | Prostate Self Assessment Calculator

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment | Prostate Self Assessment Calculator


Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Assessment or Prostate Self Assessment Calculator assesses the symptoms of enlarged prostate gland and gives an early warning for benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
CannabisCannabis
Drug AbuseDrug Abuse
Prostate CancerProstate Cancer
RadiotherapyRadiotherapy
X-RayX-Ray
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Radiotherapy Prostate Cancer X-Ray Cancer and Homeopathy Cannabis Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Drug Abuse Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients Drug Side Effects Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Drug Interaction Checker Sanatogen Blood Pressure Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Diaphragmatic Hernia Post-Nasal Drip Vent Forte (Theophylline)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR