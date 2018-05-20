medindia
Can Stem Cell Signaling also Impact Breast Cancer Development?

by Thilaka Ravi on  May 20, 2018 at 6:54 PM Cancer News
New research that explores the impact of stem cell signaling on the development of mammary glands, throws light on the biology of breast tissue development and may point to new strategies for diagnosing and treating breast cancer.
The human body develops most tissue types during fetal development, in a mother's uterus. Yet one only tissue develops after birth: the mammary gland. This milk-producing organ, a defining characteristic of mammals, is also the site of one of the most common cancers, breast cancer, which affects roughly one in eight women in the United States over the course of their lifetime.

Cancer cells can commandeer molecular pathways used in normal physiological functions to wreak havoc in the body. That is why Rumela Chakrabarti, an assistant professor of biomedical sciences in Penn's School of Veterinary Medicine, pays close attention to the molecular mechanisms at work in the mammary gland.

"Cancer cells are smart," she says. "They can actually hijack the normal cellular machinery to use for their benefit. I'm interested in the cellular signaling that is having an impact in normal development as well as in the initiation and development of breast cancer."

In a new paper in the journal Science, Chakrabarti and colleagues report a crucial new signaling exchange that mediates normal mammary gland development by regulating the mammary stem cell niche, which was not previously understood.

The discovery, the result of years of work that began when Chakrabarti was a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University in the lab of her co-corresponding author, Yibin Kang, the Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis Professor of Molecular Biology, indicates that mammary gland stem cells communicate with macrophages, a type of immune cell, using a protein called Delta-like-ligand 1 (Dll1), which is part of the Notch signaling pathway. They find that this molecular chatter is essential for the survival of the mammary stem cells, which leads to mammary gland development. And because the Notch pathway and other molecular components of the communications between mammary stem cells and macrophages have been implicated in breast cancer genesis and spread, future studies of the pathway in the context of cancer may bear crucial information for diagnosis and treatment.

Going into this work, scientists knew that mammary stem cells existed, helping to remodel the breast tissue through the changes associated with puberty, pregnancy, and lactation. But no one had a good way of identifying them, or a solid understanding of their interactions with surrounding cells.

As a first step, Chakrabarti and colleagues compared the gene expression profiles of mammary stem cells versus non-stem cells and found Dll1 to be among the genes most differentially expressed between the two cell types. Honing in, they developed a mouse model that lacked Dll1 predominantly in the mammary gland. Through every life stage, these mice had problems with mammary gland development, and females did not produce milk after giving birth. They also had significantly fewer mammary stem cells and macrophages compared with normal mice.

"People have identified other genes that affect mammary gland development," Chakrabarti says, "but usually the defect is temporary and the mammary gland can somehow bypass it over time. With this gene, we found it cannot be compensated, it affects every stage of development, including pregnancy."

Using additional reporter mouse models, developed by collaborators Hans Clevers of the Netherlands' Hubrecht Institute and Ioannis Aifantis of New York University, the researchers tracked mammary stem cells based on associated florescent color, confirming that Dll1 was indeed a marker of stem cells that were able to give rise to every cell type in the mammary gland.

Because Dll1 was known to be a ligand of Notch signaling, or a molecule that binds to another molecule, the next step was to find its "receiving" molecule. Screening a variety of cell types that exist in the environment of the mammary gland, they narrowed in on macrophages. Working with Ming Li of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who provided mouse models where Notch signaling in macrophages is deleted, they found that mammary stem cells depended on macrophages to function normally.

Further gene expression studies elucidated the relationship, showing that the stem cells used Dll1 to communicate with macrophages, and the macrophages released the signaling proteins, such as Wnt3, 10, and 16 to support the environment around mammary stem cells, allowing them to thrive.

The fact that both Wnt and Notch signaling are involved in supporting the mammary stem cell niche provides a strong clue that the relationship and signaling pathways that link stem cells and macrophages may play a role in breast cancer, as aberrant functioning of both of these pathways have previously been shown to present in breast cancer.

"That is where the lab is now looking," says Chakrabarti. "How are these pathways functioning in breast cancer?"

If changes in Dll1 expression are found to play a role in the early stages of cancer, Chakrabarti says the molecule offers a promising biomarker and a target for cancer therapy. As a ligand, it could be zeroed in on without the toxicity of some other types of drugs that operate in the same pathway, which function by inhibiting receptors and sometimes have problematic side effects.

"The lab is very interested in detecting early changes in cancer," Chakrabarti says. "That's why we are looking very closely at normal development and physiology." Catching the changeover from normal to malignant at an early stage, she notes, is the best way to save lives.

Source: Eurekalert
Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Accident and Trauma Care

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and life style changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.

Breast Cancer during Pregnancy

Management of breast cancer during pregnancy or pregnancy associated breast cancer requires special consideration to avoid harm to the fetus.

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

