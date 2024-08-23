Dr. Candida Rebello from Pennington Biomedical Research Center is exploring the link between blood sugar and soy-rich diets in her latest study, “Lifestyle Intervention for Improving Metabolic and Motivational Outcomes,” or MOTIVATE, aiming to improve mood and energy levels (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pennington Biomedical Study to Explore Effects of Soy on Blood Sugar Levels
Go to source). When soy seeds are cut, they produce the anti-microbial compound known as glyceollin, which has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and cognition.
The cut soy seeds will be milled into flour and will be included in the diets of some of the participants.
The MOTIVATE study is open to adults aged 50 to 75 years who feel that they have low energy levels, lack motivation, and have a body mass index of 30 or greater. The study will last approximately 12 weeks, and meals are provided to participants at no cost.
Unlocking the Soy-Blood Sugar Link“Soy is widely recognized for its health benefits, and my research is focused on studying the effects of soybeans that have been activated to produce a component that the plant uses to protect itself,” said Dr Rebello, who is the Director of the Nutrition and Chronic Disease Program at Pennington Biomedical.
“I’m particularly interested in understanding how this form of soy, when integrated into a healthy diet, influences blood sugar. The MOTIVATE study will examine the impact of a healthy eating plan and exercise on blood sugar, mood, and energy levels.”
Qualified participants will undergo a screening process before being enrolled in the study. Once in the study, participants will be provided with a diet and exercise regimen and will be required to visit the Center three days per week for exercise and to collect their meals over the study’s duration.
During these visits, participants will provide test administrators with their medical histories, height and weight measurements, and vital signs.
"At Pennington Biomedical, we are putting science to work for a healthier Louisiana, and as we age, healthier can mean being more alert, energetic and motivated,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical.
“Dr. Rebello’s MOTIVATE study will explore the hidden benefits of soy on mood and energy levels, and we are counting on Louisiana residents to join the study and help us uncover new insights.”
