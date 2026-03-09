Can Social Media Be Made Safer for Children Online?

As Indian states propose social media bans for minors, experts debate solutions like stricter age checks, safer algorithms and parental oversight.
Concerns about the impact of social media on young users have intensified after the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka announced plans to restrict access for minors. Andhra Pradesh has proposed banning social media use for children under 13, while Karnataka is considering a ban for those under 16. The move has sparked a broader debate about whether limiting access is the right way to protect children online.
Meta Questions Effectiveness of Social Media Bans for ChildrenTechnology company Meta, which owns platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, responded quickly to the proposals. The company argued that outright bans may not be effective because children often find ways to bypass age restrictions. According to Meta, strict bans could also push young users toward less regulated parts of the internet where safety measures are weaker.
There is some evidence to support the idea that restrictions alone may not work. Many children already circumvent age limits by entering false birth dates or creating accounts using their parents’ details. Even existing rules requiring users to be at least 13 years old are often easy to bypass because platforms rely largely on self-reported age information.
The debate is not limited to India. Australia recently became the first country to introduce a nationwide ban on social media use for children under 16. However, researchers say it is still too early to determine whether such restrictions actually reduce harm or simply shift young users to other online spaces.
Despite these uncertainties, calls for stronger regulation are growing. Researchers and policymakers increasingly point to evidence suggesting that social media platforms are designed to keep users engaged for as long as possible. Studies examining digital behavior indicate that recommendation algorithms frequently prioritize content that encourages repeated viewing and interaction.
Social Media Algorithms and Teen Addiction: Neurophysiological Impact and Ethical Considerations
Go to source) examining social media algorithms and teenage behavior found that recommendation systems often optimize content to maximize time spent on the platform. This process can create a feedback loop that repeatedly delivers highly engaging material, stimulating the brain’s reward system and encouraging prolonged screen use.
Experts often describe these strategies as “addictive design” or “dark patterns.” Common examples include endless scrolling feeds, frequent push notifications, personalized recommendations and reward-based engagement systems. These features are intended to keep users returning to the platform, but critics say they can also make it harder for young people to regulate their screen time.
Concerns about social media’s impact on teenagers intensified in 2021 when whistleblower Frances Haugen released internal company documents that became widely known as the “Facebook Files.” These documents suggested that Meta’s own internal research had identified potential risks associated with its platforms, particularly Instagram.
According to reports based on those documents, the company’s research indicated that Instagram could worsen body image concerns among teenage girls and potentially contribute to broader mental health challenges. The material also suggested that recommendation systems could sometimes amplify harmful or polarizing content.
Later reporting also highlighted internal findings suggesting that vulnerable users might be exposed to certain types of harmful material more frequently than others. For example, teenagers already showing signs of body-image concerns were reportedly more likely to encounter content related to eating disorders. These patterns raised questions about how algorithms interpret user behavior and what content they prioritize.
Meta Cites COPPA Rules to Protect Children OnlineMeta has maintained that it continues to invest in safety features for young users and that its policies prohibit children under 13 from joining its platforms without parental involvement. These rules partly reflect compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in the United States, which restricts companies from collecting data from young children without parental consent.
However, critics argue that policies alone are not enough if platforms rely primarily on self-declared age information. Without stronger verification systems, underage users may still gain access easily.
Officials in Andhra Pradesh have emphasized the need for more reliable safeguards. State IT Minister Nara Lokesh has suggested exploring stronger verification methods that could confirm a user’s age before they create an account. Possible options include identity verification systems or other forms of digital authentication.
At the same time, experts say that banning social media outright may not be the only solution. Instead, many researchers advocate a broader approach that combines regulation, platform design changes and parental involvement.
Possible measures include stricter age verification systems, mandatory parental approval for younger users and improved monitoring of age-appropriate content. Some experts also suggest redesigning platforms to reduce features that encourage compulsive use, such as infinite scrolling or constant notifications.
Educational initiatives may also play an important role. Teaching children and parents about responsible online behavior, digital well-being and safe internet practices could help reduce potential harms.
Ultimately, researchers say no single policy is likely to solve the problem. However, a combination of stronger regulation, improved platform design and better digital literacy could help create a safer online environment for children while still allowing them to benefit from the positive aspects of social media.
References:
- Social Media Algorithms and Teen Addiction: Neurophysiological Impact and Ethical Considerations - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11804976/)