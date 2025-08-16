About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Can Smartwatches Accurately Reveal What People Do in Daily Life?

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 16 2025 7:19 PM

Smartwatches achieve 78% accuracy in detecting daily human activities, from walking and sitting to hobbies and errands.

Can Smartwatches Accurately Reveal What People Do in Daily Life?
For years, researchers have relied on smartwatch data to recognize basic physical activities—like walking, sitting, or running—when tested in controlled laboratory environments. ()

Decoding Daily Life from Your Smartwatch

Now, a team at Washington State University has advanced this capability by developing a computer algorithm powered by a large smartwatch dataset. This innovation allows researchers to go beyond simple motion tracking and more accurately identify a wide range of everyday activities. Instead of being limited to lab-based movements, the technology can detect real-world behaviors such as working, eating, running errands, or engaging in hobbies—offering a more comprehensive view of daily life.

Wearable Devices - the Futuristic Slant in Epilepsy!
Wearable Devices - the Futuristic Slant in Epilepsy!
Wearable devices in epilepsy open up a newer diagnostic and treatment window by tracking real-time onset and patterns of seizures in patients.
The work, published in the IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics, could someday lead to improve assessment and understanding of cognitive health, rehabilitation, disease management, or surgical recovery. In their study, the researchers were able to accurately identify activities 78% of the time.

“If we want to determine whether somebody needs caregiving assistance in their home or elsewhere and what level of assistance, then we need to know how well the person can perform critical activities,” said Diane Cook, WSU Regents Professor in WSU’s School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science who led the work. “How well can they bathe themselves, feed themselves, handle finances, or do their own errands? These are the things that you really need to be able to accomplish to be independent.”

One of the big challenges in healthcare is trying to assess how people who are sick or elderly are managing their everyday lives. Medical professionals often need more comprehensive information about how a person performs functional activities, or higher-level, goal-directed behavior, to really assess their health. As anyone who is trying to help a distant parent with aging or health challenges knows, that information on how well a person is performing at paying their bills, running errands, or cooking meals is complex, variable, and difficult to gather — whether in a doctor’s office or with a smartwatch.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
A continuous glucose monitor is an automated device to measure blood glucose levels seamlessly throughout the day and night to offer better diabetes management.

Bridging the Gap: Using AI to Support Healthy Aging

“Lack of awareness of a person’s cognitive and physical status is one of the hurdles that we face as we age, and so having an automated way to give indicators of where a person is will someday allow us to better intervene for them and to keep them not only healthy, but ideally independent,” said Cook. “This work lays the foundation for more advanced, behavior-aware applications in digital health and human-centered AI.”

For their study, the WSU researchers collected activity information over several years from several studies.

Advertisement
How Can a Bandage-Like Wearable Revolutionize Blood Pressure Monitoring?
How Can a Bandage-Like Wearable Revolutionize Blood Pressure Monitoring?
SNU researchers create a bandage-like wearable device that enables real-time, continuous blood pressure monitoring over extended periods.
“Whenever we had a study that collected smartwatch data, we added a question to our data collection app that asked participants to self-label their current activity, and that’s how we ended up with so many participants from so many studies,” she said. “And then we just dug in to see whether we can perform activity recognition.”

The 503 study participants over eight years were asked at random times throughout the day to pick from a scroll-down list of 12 categories to describe what they were doing. The categories included things like doing errands, sleeping, traveling, working, eating, socializing, or relaxing. The researchers analyzed a variety of artificial intelligence methods for their ability to generalize across the population of study participants.

Beyond the Spacesuit: How Flexible Wearables Become Astronauts' Silent Guardians
Beyond the Spacesuit: How Flexible Wearables Become Astronauts' Silent Guardians
Flexible wearables are becoming crucial in monitoring astronauts' health, safeguarding their well-being during extended space missions with real-time physiological tracking.
The researchers developed a large-scale dataset that includes more than 32 million labeled data points, with each point representing one minute of activity. They then trained an AI model to predict what functional activity had occurred. They were able to predict activities up to 77.7% of the time.

“A foundational step is to perform activity recognition because if we can describe a person’s behavior in terms of activity in categories that are well recognized, then we can start to talk about their behavior patterns and changes in their patterns,” said Cook. “We can use what we sense to try to approximate traditional measures of health, such as cognitive health and functional independence.”

The researchers hope to use their model in future studies in areas such as being able to automate clinical diagnoses, and to look for links between behavior, health, genetics, and environment. The methods and dataset without any identifying information are also publicly available for other researchers to use. The work was funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Reference:
  1. Feature-Augmented Transformer Model to Recognize Functional Activities from in-the-wild Smartwatch Data - (https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11071689/)
Source-Eurekalert


Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional