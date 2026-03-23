Can Sleep Tracking Apps Worsen Insomnia Symptoms?

Do sleep apps improve rest or trigger stress, especially for people with insomnia symptoms?

Sleep Apps Impact Younger Users with Both Benefits and Stress

Sleep Apps Show More Benefits but Raise Concerns for Insomnia Users

Study Limits Noted as Experts Offer Guidance for Sleep App Users

Sleep in the age of technology: The use of sleep apps and perceived impact on sleep and sleep habits - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychology/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2026.1726473/full)

Are you keeping tabs on how well you sleep?With more people turning to sleep-tracking apps and paying closer attention to sleep health, monitoring rest has become increasingly common. However, these tools don’t always paint a reliable picture and, in some cases, may even interfere with getting proper rest. ( )A recent study from Norway found mixed outcomes—while some users benefited,“Thesaid Håkon Lundekvam Berge of the University of Bergen, first author of the article in Frontiers in Psychology. “We found that younger adults were more affected by the feedback from the sleep apps. They reported more perceived benefits, but also more worries and stress.”“We also found thatadded second author Karl Erik Lundekvam of the University of Bergen. “Feedback from the sleep apps was more likely to cause stress and worry in this group.”AlthoughBecause these apps are so new, we need more research to understand how accurate they are and how different groups of people react to them: for example, we don’t know how the apps’ feedback might affect people of different ages. Additionally, some scientists suggest thatTo investigate this, the scientists surveyed 1,002 adults living in Norway. They asked about respondents’ use of sleep apps, their current sleep health, and to say whether they experienced specific positive or negative effects of the sleep apps.46% of the people who replied to the survey said that they used, or had used, sleep apps.While men and women responded similarly to the apps, younger users reported stronger effects than older people.Positive effects were reported more often than negative effects. 15% of respondents said the apps improved their sleep, while 2.3% of respondents reported worse sleep. The mostImportantly, people with insomnia symptoms were more likely to report negative effects.“Persons displaying insomnia symptoms may be more vulnerable to negative feedback, which can potentially worsen sleep-related anxiety or stress,” said Lundekvam Berge. “Awareness of these tendencies is essential before using such apps.”The researchers point out that their research has some limitations. Self-reported measures aren’t always completely accurate, and the participants were drawn from a group who had volunteered for scientific research. This could mean that they were already especially interested in sleep, so they might respond differently to the apps than others. But if you use a sleep app and are worried about your sleep, the scientists do have some suggestions.“We wouldadvised Lundekvam. “If this does not calm your worries, you should consider taking off yourWe encourage sleep app users to use the feedback as motivation to create helpful sleeping habits. For instance, minimize screen time before bedtime.”“We would also encourage people to listen to their body and go to bed when you actually feel tired,” added Lundekvam Berge. “The bed and the bedroom should be associated with sleep, and going to bed before your body is ready to sleep will cause you to lie awake in bed, and this may exacerbate your sleep problems further. It is more beneficial to go to bed when your need for sleep actually requires it.”Source-Eurekalert