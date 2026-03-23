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Can Sleep Tracking Apps Worsen Insomnia Symptoms?

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 23 2026 1:28 AM

Do sleep apps improve rest or trigger stress, especially for people with insomnia symptoms?

Can Sleep Tracking Apps Worsen Insomnia Symptoms?
Are you keeping tabs on how well you sleep?
With more people turning to sleep-tracking apps and paying closer attention to sleep health, monitoring rest has become increasingly common. However, these tools don’t always paint a reliable picture and, in some cases, may even interfere with getting proper rest. ()

A recent study from Norway found mixed outcomes—while some users benefited, individuals dealing with insomnia were more likely to report adverse effects.


Insomnia Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.

Sleep Apps Impact Younger Users with Both Benefits and Stress

“The rapid development of sleep app technology requires the scientific community to keep up with technological advances,” said Håkon Lundekvam Berge of the University of Bergen, first author of the article in Frontiers in Psychology. “We found that younger adults were more affected by the feedback from the sleep apps. They reported more perceived benefits, but also more worries and stress.”

“We also found that people with insomnia symptoms were more susceptible to negative effects,” added second author Karl Erik Lundekvam of the University of Bergen. “Feedback from the sleep apps was more likely to cause stress and worry in this group.”

Although sleep apps vary, they usually claim to measure how long it takes someone to fall asleep, how long they sleep for, and how restorative their sleep is. Because these apps are so new, we need more research to understand how accurate they are and how different groups of people react to them: for example, we don’t know how the apps’ feedback might affect people of different ages. Additionally, some scientists suggest that excessive monitoring could lead to orthosomnia, where focusing too much on sleep data leads to worse sleep.

To investigate this, the scientists surveyed 1,002 adults living in Norway. They asked about respondents’ use of sleep apps, their current sleep health, and to say whether they experienced specific positive or negative effects of the sleep apps.

46% of the people who replied to the survey said that they used, or had used, sleep apps. Women and participants under 50 were more likely to say they had used sleep apps than men or older cohorts. While men and women responded similarly to the apps, younger users reported stronger effects than older people.


Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.

Sleep Apps Show More Benefits but Raise Concerns for Insomnia Users

Positive effects were reported more often than negative effects. 15% of respondents said the apps improved their sleep, while 2.3% of respondents reported worse sleep. The most common benefit was learning more about one’s sleep (48% of participants), whereas the most common negative effect was worrying more about sleep (17% of participants). Importantly, people with insomnia symptoms were more likely to report negative effects.

“Persons displaying insomnia symptoms may be more vulnerable to negative feedback, which can potentially worsen sleep-related anxiety or stress,” said Lundekvam Berge. “Awareness of these tendencies is essential before using such apps.”


Quiz on Sleep Disorder
Quiz on Sleep Disorder
The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone-Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between the ...

Study Limits Noted as Experts Offer Guidance for Sleep App Users

The researchers point out that their research has some limitations. Self-reported measures aren’t always completely accurate, and the participants were drawn from a group who had volunteered for scientific research. This could mean that they were already especially interested in sleep, so they might respond differently to the apps than others. But if you use a sleep app and are worried about your sleep, the scientists do have some suggestions.

“We would urge people who get more stressed by using sleep apps to learn more about which measures they use and how accurate they are,” advised Lundekvam. “If this does not calm your worries, you should consider taking off your sleep app device during the nighttime or turning off notifications. We encourage sleep app users to use the feedback as motivation to create helpful sleeping habits. For instance, minimize screen time before bedtime.”

“We would also encourage people to listen to their body and go to bed when you actually feel tired,” added Lundekvam Berge. “The bed and the bedroom should be associated with sleep, and going to bed before your body is ready to sleep will cause you to lie awake in bed, and this may exacerbate your sleep problems further. It is more beneficial to go to bed when your need for sleep actually requires it.”

References:
  1. Sleep in the age of technology: The use of sleep apps and perceived impact on sleep and sleep habits - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychology/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2026.1726473/full)
Source-Eurekalert
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Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions to get rid of it. But here is the list of nature's best sleep inducing foods right in our kitchen.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Is your #sleepapp helping or haunting you?
While 46% of people use #sleeptrackers to learn about their habits, those with #insomnia feel more #stressed by the data. This orthosomnia—anxiety from over-monitoring—can actually make rest harder to find.
#SleepHealth #SleepDisorder #Orthosomnia #AnxietySleep #StressSleep #MentalHealth

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