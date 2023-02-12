About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Can Sleep Brain Waves Defend Against Epileptic Activity?

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Can Sleep Brain Waves Defend Against Epileptic Activity?

During wakefulness, epileptic patients display slow waves typically seen in the brain during sleep, potentially serving as a protective mechanism against heightened brain excitability linked to epilepsy.

The research, published in Nature Communications and involving the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, examined electroencephalogram (EEG) scans from electrodes in the brains of 25 patients with focal epilepsy (a type of epilepsy characterized by seizures arising from a specific part of the brain), while they carried out an associative memory task.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Epilepsy During Pregnancy

Epilepsy During Pregnancy


Seizures or epilepsy during pregnancy can be fatal for both the mother and child and needs urgent medical intervention. The reasons are often unknown.
Advertisement


The electrodes had been placed in the patients' brains to localize abnormal activity and inform surgical treatment.

During the task, participants were presented with 27 pairs of images that remained on a screen for six seconds. The images were in nine groups of three - each group featuring a picture of a person, a place and an object. In each case, participants had to remember which images had been grouped together. EEG data were recorded continuously throughout the task.
Epilepsy

Epilepsy


Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
Advertisement

After reviewing the EEG data, the team found that the brains of people with epilepsy were producing slow waves - lasting less than one second - while they were awake and taking part in the task.

The occurrence of these "wake" slow waves increased in line with increases in brain excitability and decreased the impact of epileptic spikes on brain activity.

In particular, there was a decrease in the "firing" of nerve cells, which the researchers say could protect against epileptic activity.

Senior author, Professor Matthew Walker (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology), said: "Sleep is crucial for repair, maintenance and resetting brain activity. When we are awake we experience a progressive increase in brain excitability, which is redressed during sleep.

Wakeful Emergence of Sleep Slow Waves in Epilepsy-Linked Brain Activity

"Recent studies have indicated that a specific form of brain activity, slow waves during sleep, play a crucial role in these restorative functions. We wanted to address whether these 'sleep' slow waves could occur during wakefulness in response to abnormal increases in brain activity associated with epilepsy.

"This mechanism takes advantage of protective brain activity that normally occurs during sleep, but, in people with epilepsy, can occur during wakefulness."

As part of the research, the team also wanted to test if the occurrence of "wake" slow waves had any negative effects on cognitive function.

During the memory task, researchers found that the "wake" slow waves reduced nerve cell activity and so affected cognitive performance - increasing the length of time required by patients to complete the task.

The team reported that for each increase of one slow wave per second, the reaction time increased by 0.56 seconds.

The team hope that future studies will be able to increase such activity as a potential novel treatment for people with epilepsy.

Lead author, Dr Laurent Sheybani (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology), said: "The parallel between the function of slow waves during sleep and, here, their beneficial impact in a pathological condition, is particularly interesting.

"Our study suggests that a naturally occurring activity is employed by the brain to offset pathological activities; however, this comes with a price, since 'wake' slow waves are shown to impact on memory performance.

"From a purely neurobiological perspective, the research also reinforces the idea that sleep activity can happen in specific areas of the brain, rather than occurring evenly throughout the brain."

The research was funded by the Medical Research Council, Wellcome, UCLH Biomedical Research Centre and The Swiss National Science Foundation.

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Fits

Quiz on Fits


Fits or Seizures could happen due to a number of reasons. Not all fits qualify to being labeled as epilepsy. Fits manifest in various forms. Test your knowledge on fits by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Understanding Brain Death - Animation

Understanding Brain Death - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia helps us in better understanding of Brain Death
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the ...
REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams ...
Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological ...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur ...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, ...
Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations ...

Latest Research News

High Altitude Training's Impact on Surgical Readiness

High Altitude Training's Impact on Surgical Readiness

High altitude training exhibits potential benefits for pre-surgery patients, enhancing readiness, stated a new study.
AI Shows Promise in Identifying ADHD

AI Shows Promise in Identifying ADHD

The AI method shows promise in identifying imaging biomarkers for diagnosing ADHD.
Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed

Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed

Diagnosed autistic individuals showed increased premature mortality in the UK, highlighting urgent needs to address associated inequalities.
Exploring How Hearing Impairment Shapes Dementia Risk

Exploring How Hearing Impairment Shapes Dementia Risk

Study reveals a correlation between hearing impairment and distinct brain region variances, contributing to dementia.
Coffee and its Role in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Coffee and its Role in Neurodegenerative Disorders

Financial impact of caring for individuals with neurodegenerative disorders reaches hundreds of billions annually in the United States.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Can Sleep Brain Waves Defend Against Epileptic Activity? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests