Can Research Studies Improve Alzheimer’s Dementia Management?

by Karishma Abhishek on February 25, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Dementia treatment including greater use of and adherence to dementia drugs may be associated with research participation as per a study at the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

Rising number of underserved older populations living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias face disproportionate dementia treatment in the United States. The study also found that Black and Latino participants had lower rates of medication uptake and persistent use than White participants.

The study team followed participants from 2005 in National Institute on Aging-funded Alzheimer's Disease Centers located throughout the United States with careful clinical diagnosis to prove the racial disparity in treatment.

"More than 40 percent of our research participants are from diverse communities and the fact that participation in research is associated with better access to approved medications is an important message. We need to be sure that education and information get to all participants so they can discuss with their doctors, ensuring optimal care and treatment," says Mary Sano, PhD, senior author of the paper and Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Mount Sinai, one of the first centers in the country dedicated to Alzheimer's research.

Source: Medindia
