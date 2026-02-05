Can Removing Fallopian Tubes Reduce Ovarian Cancer Risk?

Opportunistic fallopian tube removal during other pelvic surgeries offers a life-saving strategy to prevent ovarian cancer.
Performing fallopian tubes removal concurrently with other gynecological surgeries, known as opportunistic salpingectomy (OS), reduces the risk of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) by nearly 80%, according to a landmark study led by the University of British Columbia (UBC) and published in the JAMA Network Open.
Serous Ovarian Cancer Following Opportunistic Bilateral Salpingectomy
The findings confirm that OS which is performed during other pelvic surgeries like hysterectomies or tubal ligations, helps prevent the most lethal form of ovarian cancer.
While OS serves as a life-saving and cost-effective prevention strategy, it’s also safer and preserves the patient’s hormonal health.
Research and clinical data highlight that opportunistic salpingectomy (OS) during routine surgery is not only life-saving but also a cost-effective strategy for healthcare systems, without compromising patient safety.
Ovarian cancer prevention through opportunistic salpingectomy during abdominal surgeries: A cost-effectiveness modeling study
Go to source)(3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Salpingectomy for the Primary Prevention of Ovarian Cancer
Go to source)
Scientific findings published in Gynecologic Oncology confirm that most aggressive ovarian cancers originate in the fallopian tubes, making their removal a logical and highly effective prevention step.
Cost-effectiveness of opportunistic salpingectomy for ovarian cancer prevention
Go to source)
Proactive Prevention Helps Overcome the Lack of Reliable Screening in Ovarian CancerOvarian cancer is the most lethal gynaecological cancer. Approximately 3,100 Canadians are diagnosed with the disease each year and about 2,000 will die from it. There is currently no reliable screening test for ovarian cancer, meaning that most cases are diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment options are limited and survival rates are low.
The OS approach was initially developed and named by Dr. Dianne Miller, an associate professor emerita at UBC and gynaecologic oncologist with Vancouver Coastal Health and BC (British Columbia) Cancer. She co-founded B.C.’s multidisciplinary ovarian cancer research team, OVCARE.
“If there is one thing better than curing cancer it's never getting the cancer in the first place,” said Dr. Miller.
Opportunistic Salpingectomy Reduces the Risk of Serous Ovarian Cancer by 78%The new study is the first to quantify how much OS reduces the risk of serous ovarian cancer—the most common and deadly subtype of the disease. It builds on previous research demonstrating that OS is safe, does not reduce the age of menopause onset, and is cost-effective for health systems.
The study analyzed population-based health data for more than 85,000 people who underwent gynaecological surgeries in B.C. between 2008 and 2020. The researchers compared rates of serous ovarian cancer between those who had OS and those who had similar surgeries but did not undergo the procedure.
Overall, people who had OS were 78 per cent less likely to develop serous ovarian cancer. In the rare cases where ovarian cancer occurred after OS, those cancers were found to be less biologically aggressive. The findings were validated by data collected from pathology laboratories from around the world, which suggested a similar effect.
24 Countries Adopted B.C.’s Life-Saving Ovarian Cancer Prevention StrategySince its introduction in B.C. in 2010, OS has been widely adopted, with approximately 80 per cent of hysterectomies and tubal ligation procedures in the province now including fallopian tube removal.
Globally, professional medical organizations in 24 countries now recommended OS as an ovarian cancer prevention strategy, including the Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Canada, which issued guidance in 2015.
“This is the culmination of more than a decade of work that started here in B.C.,” said co- senior author Dr. David Huntsman, professor of pathology and laboratory medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC and a distinguished scientist at BC Cancer.
“The impact of OS that we report is even greater than we expected.”
Global Opportunistic Salpingectomy Adoption in Routine Surgery Can Prevent Thousands of CasesThe researchers say expanding global adoption of OS could prevent thousands of ovarian cancer cases worldwide each year.
Extending OS to other abdominal and pelvic surgeries where appropriate could further increase the number of people who could benefit from the prevention strategy. B.C. recently became the first province to expand OS to routine surgeries performed by general and urologic surgeons through a project supported by the Government of B.C. and Doctors of BC.
“Our hope is that more clinicians will adopt this proven approach, which has the potential to save countless lives,” said Dr. Huntsman. “Not offering this surgical add-on may leave patients unnecessarily vulnerable to this cancer.”
