Can Pubs Effectively Prevent Covid-19 Transmission Risk?

Professor Niamh Fitzgerald, lead researcher, said,She added that though businesses expressed an intention to work within the guidelines, commercial and practical challenges were to be faced.she explains.Premises operating with a one-meter physical distancing limit had to install appropriate signage- All customers had to be seated- Staff had to wear face coverings- Improved ventilation and noise reduction measures had to be introduced- It was a legal requirement for customer details to be collected for contact tracing- Guidance was strengthened around queuing, standing, and table service.The researchers monitored the premises for up to two hours while posing as customers.The observable findings were:-- Hand sanitizing stations were infrequently used- Nine venues did not ask customers to provide contact details to support contact tracing- At several venues, staff wore no PPE, wore masks inappropriately, or removed them to talk to other staff or customers- Several venues had tables closer together without partitions.- One-way systems, implemented to regulate the flow of customers, were sometimes ignored, and pinch points were problematic in nearly all venues- Very few venues offered table service only to avoid any possibility of queuing for service at the bar, and, in at least one venue, a continuous queue formed in the one-meter space between tables.- Most venues had no measures to ensure physical distancing and to limit the number of people inside toilets.- Customers were observed to be singing, shouting, or playing music; mixing between groups; standing and moving around the bar without distancing; taking photos with other customers and staff; shaking hands or embracing others from different households.- In Most venues, no staff intervention in incidents or attempts to enforce restrictions were observed. In some cases, staff intervened in a light-hearted way, but these were largely ineffective.- Enforcement by external agencies (environmental health or police officers) was not observed in any venues.However, Professor Fitzgerald adds that attention also needs to be paid to the impact of closures on businesses, economic activity, employee hardship, ownership patterns, and any risks posed by the diversion of some drinking to the home.Source: Medindia