Can Prolonged Standing Increase Stroke Risk?

Prolonged standing, common in many occupations like retail and manufacturing, may increase the risk of stroke.

Stroke on the Rise: A Global Health Crisis



Long hours on your feet can increase stroke risk. Retail workers, hairdressers, and factory employees, who often stand for extended periods, may be at a higher risk of stroke.The number of people worldwide having a new stroke rose to 11.9 million in 2021 -- up by 70 percent since 1990. ( ) Stroke-related deaths rose to 7.3 million -- up by 44 percent since 1990. While stroke is now the third leading cause of death worldwide (after ischemic heart disease and Covid-19), the condition is highly preventable and treatable.“Standing for extended periods can increase the risk of blood pooling in the legs, which slows circulation. This lack of efficient blood flow may lead to the formation of clots, raising the risk of stroke, particularly if these clots travel to the brain,” Dr. Raghvendra Ramdasi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, told IANS.Ramdasi noted that over time, poor circulation can also contribute to hypertension -- another stroke risk factor. A recent study from Australia involving over 83,000 participants found that prolonged sitting or standing was linked to a higher risk of problems such as varicose veins and feeling dizzy or lightheaded.The study called for regular movements. It noted that standing for extended periods can cause blood to pool in the legs, which slows circulation and raises the possibility of blood clots. “An ischemic stroke could result from these clots dislodging and moving to the brain if there is a hole in the heart, where they would stop blood flow,” Dr. Vikram Huded, HOD and Director and Clinical Lead - Interventional Neurology at Narayana Group told IANS.The experts recommended people with existing heart disease, hypertension, or a family history of stroke be particularly careful and take frequent breaks to move around.Source-IANS