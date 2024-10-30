About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Can Prolonged Standing Increase Stroke Risk?

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 30 2024 10:15 PM

Prolonged standing, common in many occupations like retail and manufacturing, may increase the risk of stroke.

Can Prolonged Standing Increase Stroke Risk?
Long hours on your feet can increase stroke risk. Retail workers, hairdressers, and factory employees, who often stand for extended periods, may be at a higher risk of stroke.

Stroke on the Rise: A Global Health Crisis

The number of people worldwide having a new stroke rose to 11.9 million in 2021 -- up by 70 percent since 1990. () Stroke-related deaths rose to 7.3 million -- up by 44 percent since 1990. While stroke is now the third leading cause of death worldwide (after ischemic heart disease and Covid-19), the condition is highly preventable and treatable.

Brain Hemorrhage Vs Stroke: Understanding the Differences
Brain Hemorrhage Vs Stroke: Understanding the Differences
Differentiating between brain hemorrhage and stroke is critical for timely treatment. Learn their distinctions and urgent interventions.
“Standing for extended periods can increase the risk of blood pooling in the legs, which slows circulation. This lack of efficient blood flow may lead to the formation of clots, raising the risk of stroke, particularly if these clots travel to the brain,” Dr. Raghvendra Ramdasi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, told IANS.

Ramdasi noted that over time, poor circulation can also contribute to hypertension -- another stroke risk factor. A recent study from Australia involving over 83,000 participants found that prolonged sitting or standing was linked to a higher risk of problems such as varicose veins and feeling dizzy or lightheaded.

The study called for regular movements. It noted that standing for extended periods can cause blood to pool in the legs, which slows circulation and raises the possibility of blood clots. “An ischemic stroke could result from these clots dislodging and moving to the brain if there is a hole in the heart, where they would stop blood flow,” Dr. Vikram Huded, HOD and Director and Clinical Lead - Interventional Neurology at Narayana Group told IANS.

How to Deal with a Stroke
How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
The experts recommended people with existing heart disease, hypertension, or a family history of stroke be particularly careful and take frequent breaks to move around.

Reference:
  1. Global stroke rates climb, India faces 51% spike - (https://www.downtoearth.org.in/health/global-stroke-rates-climb-india-faces-51-spike-in-cases-over-30-years-lancet)
Source-IANS
Truth About Prolonged Standing: Are Standing Desks Hurting Your Health?
Truth About Prolonged Standing: Are Standing Desks Hurting Your Health?
Prolonged standing can cause circulation issues like varicose veins and doesn't offset the risks of a sedentary lifestyle.
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement