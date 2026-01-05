Can Probiotics Restore the Missing Gut Bacteria in Babies?

Probiotics can help restore a healthy gut microbiome in exclusively breastfed infants.
In recent years, researchers have discovered a troubling shift in infant gut health: beneficial bacteria that once dominated the guts of breastfed babies—particularly Bifidobacterium infantis—are becoming increasingly rare in infants living in high-resource regions such as the United States and Europe (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Randomized, placebo-controlled trial reveals the impact of dose and timing of Bifidobacterium infantis probiotic supplementation on breastfed infants' gut microbiome
Go to source). This decline has raised concerns because these microbes play a critical role in digesting breast milk, supporting immune development, and protecting against harmful pathogens early in life.
TOP INSIGHT
B. infantis supplementation can restore the gut even past the newborn stage. Unlike other #probiotics, it stays for the long haul when paired with #breastmilk. A small dose today = lasting benefits for baby. #InfantHealth #GutHealth #Breastfeeding
New Evidence Suggests Infant Gut Microbiome Loss Is ReversibleA new study published in mSphere offers encouraging evidence that this loss may be reversible. The researchers found that supplementing exclusively breastfed infants with the probiotic B. infantis EVC001 between 2 and 4 months of age effectively restored high levels of beneficial bacteria in the infant gut.
Importantly, the study suggests that early probiotic intervention can help re-establish a healthier, more evolutionarily typical gut microbiome, potentially setting the stage for improved immune function and long-term health.
The findings highlight how targeted probiotic supplementation during a critical window of development may counteract modern environmental and lifestyle factors that have altered the infant microbiome in high-income settings.
“The REMEDI study shows that it’s not too late to restore a healthy gut microbiome in breastfed infants. B. infantis can successfully take hold even after the newborn period,” said corresponding study author Jennifer Smilowitz, Ph.D., assistant professor of Cooperative Extension in the Department of Nutrition, University of California, Davis.
Early Gut Health: Why B. infantis Is Different From Other ProbioticsA healthy early-life gut microbiome is linked to gut health, immune education and development, and overall infant health. Unlike many probiotics, B. infantis is uniquely adapted to thrive on human milk oligosaccharides, the natural sugars found in breast milk, allowing it to persist rather than simply pass through the gut.
The researchers conducted the REMEDI study to test whether the benefits they had previously observed in a study on newborns fed B. infantis alongside human milk could be replicated in older, exclusively breastfed infants with more established gut microbiomes that could potentially be resistant to changes.
Testing Different Probiotic Doses in Breastfed InfantsThe researchers tested how different doses of the B. infantis probiotic (high, medium and low, as well as a placebo) impacted the gut bacteria of exclusively breastfed infants. The infants provided stool samples before, during and after taking the supplement, and the researchers analyzed these to see how their microbiomes responded.
The researchers tested whether lower doses of B. infantis, which are commercially available, produced similar effects as the newborn study which used a high dose of the B. infantis probiotic.
The researchers found that B. infantis could successfully increase beneficial gut bacteria in older, exclusively breastfed infants, even after the newborn period. All doses tested worked, and the beneficial bacteria remained present even after supplementation stopped.
“These findings suggest that B. infantis supplementation can restore the infant gut even past the newborn stage,” Smilowitz said. “Unlike many probiotics that disappear once supplementation stops, B. infantis was able to take hold and remain in the gut when paired with human milk, which naturally contains the human milk oligosaccharides it needs to grow.
This means even short-term supplementation at a range of doses may have lasting benefits for breastfed infants. The finding that all tested doses were effective suggests this approach may be adaptable to real-world settings where access, timing or dose can vary.”
Reference:
- Randomized, placebo-controlled trial reveals the impact of dose and timing of Bifidobacterium infantis probiotic supplementation on breastfed infants’ gut microbiome - (https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/msphere.00518-25?_gl=1*10y2d8l*_gcl_au*MTk5MDg3ODIyOC4xNzY3NTU3NTMw)
Source-Eurekalert