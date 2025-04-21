Can Probiotics Lift Your Mood? Science Says Yes

From your gut to your mood- probiotics are showing promise in reducing anxiety and enhancing emotional awareness. Here's what new research reveals.
Highlights:The beneficial bacteria known as probiotics have a reputation for being your gut health's best friend. The beneficial bacteria enhance your gut microbiome and aid with digestion (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
- Probiotics like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium can help reduce negative emotions and improve emotional processing
- Unlike antidepressants, probiotics lower negative feelings without dulling positive ones
- People who are risk-averse benefit more from probiotic use, especially in managing anxiety and stress
Probiotics
Go to source). Probiotics are increasingly being included in people's everyday diets through pills, fermented foods like kimchi, and yoghurts. It turns out that probiotics are good for our brains as well. According to a study in the journal npj Mental Health Research, probiotics help lessen depressive symptoms (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Probiotics reduce negative mood over time: the value of daily self-reports in detecting effects
Go to source).
How Probiotics Improve People's MoodHealthy young individuals who had taken daily probiotic supplements for a month were studied by the researchers. These included Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus microorganisms. These kind of bacteria can be found in cheese, yogurt, and sauerkraut.
Every day, the researchers also monitored their moods. The participants were asked to write down their feelings.
Following a two-week course of probiotics, the study subjects reported minimal unpleasant emotions. There were no gains in another group that took placebo tablets (thinking they were probiotics). This demonstrates how positive microorganisms affect moods.
How are Probiotics Different From AntidepressantsAccording to the study, antidepressants tend to lessen both good and negative emotions, while probiotics only lessen negative ones. The researchers did caution, though, that probiotics should not be used in place of antidepressants, particularly for people with severe mental disorders.
Who Benefits Most From Probiotics?The researchers found that probiotics have a greater positive impact on mood in those who are more risk-averse. Risk-averse people are more cautious and could worry about the possible outcomes. On the other hand, the probiotics lessened emotions like anxiety and stress.
Additionally, the study discovered that probiotics aid in the processing of emotional information since participants' ability to read facial expressions improved. It demonstrates how probiotics help people become more emotionally aware and quick to pick up on cues.
Although there is still much to learn about how probiotics impact the brain, the findings provide fresh opportunities for kinder therapeutic approaches, the researchers said.
