Can Probiotics Lift Your Mood? Science Says Yes

From your gut to your mood- probiotics are showing promise in reducing anxiety and enhancing emotional awareness. Here's what new research reveals.

Highlights: Probiotics like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium can help reduce negative emotions and improve emotional processing

and can help reduce negative emotions and improve emotional processing Unlike antidepressants, probiotics lower negative feelings without dulling positive ones

People who are risk-averse benefit more from probiotic use, especially in managing anxiety and stress

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Probiotics



Go to source Trusted Source

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Probiotics reduce negative mood over time: the value of daily self-reports in detecting effects



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Your gut produces 90% of the body’s serotonin- often called the “happy hormone.” No wonder probiotics could boost your mood! #gutbrainconnection #probioticpower #happyguthappymind #moodboost #mentalhealthmatters #medindia’

Your gut produces 90% of the body’s serotonin- often called the “happy hormone.” No wonder probiotics could boost your mood! #gutbrainconnection #probioticpower #happyguthappymind #moodboost #mentalhealthmatters #medindia’

Advertisements

How Probiotics Improve People's Mood

Advertisements

How are Probiotics Different From Antidepressants

Advertisements

Who Benefits Most From Probiotics?

Probiotics - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20208051/) Probiotics reduce negative mood over time: the value of daily self-reports in detecting effects - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s44184-025-00123-z)