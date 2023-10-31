Can Pre-conception COVID-19 Vax in Couples Influence Miscarriage Risk?

Advertisement

Insights on COVID-19 Vaccine's Role in Reproductive Health

A prospective cohort study of preconception COVID-19 vaccination and miscarriage - (https://academic.oup.com/humrep/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/humrep/dead211/7326030?redirectedFrom=fulltext)

The researchers hope these results provide useful information for individuals planning to become pregnant, as well as their healthcare providers."These findings should be replicated in other populations, but are reassuring for couples who are planning pregnancy," says lead author Jennifer Yland, an epidemiology PhD student at BUSPH at the time of the study.For the study, Yland and colleagues analyzed survey data on COVID-19 vaccination and miscarriage among female and male participants in the BUSPH-based Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO), an ongoing National Institutes of Health-funded study that enrolls women trying to conceive, and follows them from preconception through six months after delivery.Participants in this new analysis included 1,815 female individuals in the US and Canada who were followed in the study from December 2020 through November 2022. They were observed from their first positive pregnancy test until a miscarriage or other event (such as induced abortion, ectopic pregnancy, or 20 weeks gestation)—whichever occurred first.Among the female participants, 75 percent had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the time they became pregnant. Almost a quarter of the pregnancies resulted in miscarriage, and 75 percent of these miscarriages occurred prior to 8 weeks gestation, but there was no increased risk., 24.5 percent among those who completed a full primary series before conception, 22.1 percent among those who completed the vaccine series three months before conception, and 20.1 percent among those who received only one dose of a two-dose vaccine before conception."The rate of miscarriage among vaccinated individuals was not only comparable with that of PRESTO participants who conceived before the pandemic, but our" Yland says.Federal health officials continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccination to individuals planning to conceive and stress that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential risks of vaccination during preconception or pregnancy.Source: Eurekalert