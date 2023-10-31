About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Pre-conception COVID-19 Vax in Couples Influence Miscarriage Risk?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on October 31, 2023 at 1:46 PM
The risk of an early or late miscarriage was negligible or absent in male or female partners who received the COVID-19 vaccine before becoming pregnant, reveals a new study led by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researchers. Their findings were published in the journal Human Reproduction (1 Trusted Source
A prospective cohort study of preconception COVID-19 vaccination and miscarriage

Go to source).

Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines in Male & Female Partners Planning for Pregnancy

Multiple studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccines do not lead to infertility or pregnancy complications such as miscarriage. However, many people are still wary of the adverse effects of the vaccine on pregnancy.

The study is the first to evaluate the risk of early miscarriage (less than eight weeks' gestation) following preconception COVID-19 vaccination, as well as the first to evaluate male vaccination and miscarriage.

The researchers hope these results provide useful information for individuals planning to become pregnant, as well as their healthcare providers.
"These findings should be replicated in other populations, but are reassuring for couples who are planning pregnancy," says lead author Jennifer Yland, an epidemiology PhD student at BUSPH at the time of the study.

For the study, Yland and colleagues analyzed survey data on COVID-19 vaccination and miscarriage among female and male participants in the BUSPH-based Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO), an ongoing National Institutes of Health-funded study that enrolls women trying to conceive, and follows them from preconception through six months after delivery.

Insights on COVID-19 Vaccine's Role in Reproductive Health

Participants in this new analysis included 1,815 female individuals in the US and Canada who were followed in the study from December 2020 through November 2022. They were observed from their first positive pregnancy test until a miscarriage or other event (such as induced abortion, ectopic pregnancy, or 20 weeks gestation)—whichever occurred first.

Among the female participants, 75 percent had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the time they became pregnant. Almost a quarter of the pregnancies resulted in miscarriage, and 75 percent of these miscarriages occurred prior to 8 weeks gestation, but there was no increased risk.

The risk of miscarriage was 26.6 percent among unvaccinated female participants, 23.9 percent among female participants who had received one dose of the vaccine before conception, 24.5 percent among those who completed a full primary series before conception, 22.1 percent among those who completed the vaccine series three months before conception, and 20.1 percent among those who received only one dose of a two-dose vaccine before conception.

"The rate of miscarriage among vaccinated individuals was not only comparable with that of PRESTO participants who conceived before the pandemic, but our data indicated a slightly lower risk of miscarriage among vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated individuals," Yland says.

Federal health officials continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccination to individuals planning to conceive and stress that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential risks of vaccination during preconception or pregnancy.

Reference :
  1. A prospective cohort study of preconception COVID-19 vaccination and miscarriage - (https://academic.oup.com/humrep/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/humrep/dead211/7326030?redirectedFrom=fulltext)

Source: Eurekalert
