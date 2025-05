Can Plants Like Hops Fight Cancer Better Than Beer Fights Boredom?

Plant-derived flavonoids may hold the key to safer, effective treatments for bladder cancer.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A phenotypic screen identifies xanthohumol and other flavonoids as killers of bladder cancer



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Xanthohumol, found in hops plants, killed bladder cancer cells and reduced tumor size—without harming healthy cells in 3D models. #bladdercancer #flavonoids #naturaltherapy #clinicaltrials #medindia ’

Xanthohumol, found in hops plants, killed bladder cancer cells and reduced tumor size—without harming healthy cells in 3D models. #bladdercancer #flavonoids #naturaltherapy #clinicaltrials #medindia ’

Advertisements

“Painted to Kill”: How Cell Painting Spotted the Right Flavonoids

Advertisements

“Smart Killers”: These Flavonoids Know What They’re Doing

Advertisements

“Not Just Flat Cells”: Proving Power in 3D Tumor Models

“Better Together”: Flavonoids Boost Existing Treatments

“From Beer to Breakthrough”: Xanthohumol’s Wild Journey

A phenotypic screen identifies xanthohumol and other flavonoids as killers of bladder cancer - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950199725000965?via%3Dihub)

What if your everyday fruits and vegetables held the power to fight cancer? A groundbreaking study has discovered that natural plant compounds called, especially one called, canwithout hurting healthy ones. These powerful plant chemicals, often found in foods like, are now being studied as a potential game-changer in cancer treatment. Using modern techniques like, scientists have revealed how these compounds. The exciting part? They might b>work alongside existing treatments to make them even more effective. Read on to uncover how nature might hold the next big cancer breakthrough!().In a smart new technique called Cell Painting, scientists took images of cancer cells after treating them with flavonoids . This method didn’t just look for dead cells—it studied, showing clear signs of damage or stress. Out ofstood out as. What’s cool? These are plant-based substances, not harsh chemicals. It’s like giving nature a camera and letting it point out the bad guys!Some flavonoids didn’t just kill the cancer cells—they showed exactly how they did it.damaged theinside the cancer, stopping it from growing. Others like xanthohumol went after the cell’s energy factories (mitochondria) and lipid storage, which cancer cells need to survive. This shows these natural compounds don’t work blindly—they’re smart, targeted, and effective.To make sure the flavonoids worked in real-life conditions, scientists used—like tiny tumor balls., proving their strength beyond petri dishes. Even better, healthy bladder cells were not harmed. That’s a huge step forward, showing these compounds might work in people without the harsh side effects of traditional chemo.What happens when you combine nature’s fighters with modern drugs? Magic. When researchers used, it made bladder cancer cells. That means lower doses, fewer side effects, and better results. Nature and medicine working together could become theWho would have thought a compound in hops (used in beer) might help fight cancer? Xanthohumol, already found in many beers, is now being tested for its. It can reduce tumors, lower lipid levels, and weaken cancer metabolism. It might even explain why some beer drinkers have—though more research is needed. Either way, it’s a wild and hopeful ride from brewing barrels to hospital labs!Source-Baylor College of Medicine