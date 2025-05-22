About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Advertisement

Can Plants Like Hops Fight Cancer Better Than Beer Fights Boredom?

by Dr. Leena M on May 22 2025 5:25 PM

Plant-derived flavonoids may hold the key to safer, effective treatments for bladder cancer.

Can Plants Like Hops Fight Cancer Better Than Beer Fights Boredom?
What if your everyday fruits and vegetables held the power to fight cancer? A groundbreaking study has discovered that natural plant compounds called flavonoids, especially one called xanthohumol, can kill bladder cancer cells without hurting healthy ones. These powerful plant chemicals, often found in foods like hops (used in beer), are now being studied as a potential game-changer in cancer treatment. Using modern techniques like Cell Painting, scientists have revealed how these compounds attack tumors, damage cancer DNA, and even stop their energy supply. The exciting part? They might b>work alongside existing treatments to make them even more effective. Read on to uncover how nature might hold the next big cancer breakthrough!(1 Trusted Source
A phenotypic screen identifies xanthohumol and other flavonoids as killers of bladder cancer

Go to source).

Advertisements

“Painted to Kill”: How Cell Painting Spotted the Right Flavonoids

In a smart new technique called Cell Painting, scientists took images of cancer cells after treating them with flavonoids. This method didn’t just look for dead cells—it studied how cells changed inside, showing clear signs of damage or stress. Out of 244 natural compounds, xanthohumol, casticin, and deguelin stood out as cancer cell killers. What’s cool? These are plant-based substances, not harsh chemicals. It’s like giving nature a camera and letting it point out the bad guys!


Advertisements
“Smart Killers”: These Flavonoids Know What They’re Doing

Some flavonoids didn’t just kill the cancer cells—they showed exactly how they did it. Casticin and phenoxodiol damaged the DNA inside the cancer, stopping it from growing. Others like xanthohumol went after the cell’s energy factories (mitochondria) and lipid storage, which cancer cells need to survive. This shows these natural compounds don’t work blindly—they’re smart, targeted, and effective.


Advertisements
“Not Just Flat Cells”: Proving Power in 3D Tumor Models

To make sure the flavonoids worked in real-life conditions, scientists used 3D models of bladder cancer—like tiny tumor balls. Xanthohumol, casticin, and deguelin shrank these mini-tumors, proving their strength beyond petri dishes. Even better, healthy bladder cells were not harmed. That’s a huge step forward, showing these compounds might work in people without the harsh side effects of traditional chemo.


“Better Together”: Flavonoids Boost Existing Treatments

What happens when you combine nature’s fighters with modern drugs? Magic. When researchers used xanthohumol with trastuzumab (a breast cancer drug), it made bladder cancer cells 10 times more sensitive. That means lower doses, fewer side effects, and better results. Nature and medicine working together could become the future of cancer care.

“From Beer to Breakthrough”: Xanthohumol’s Wild Journey

Who would have thought a compound in hops (used in beer) might help fight cancer? Xanthohumol, already found in many beers, is now being tested for its cancer-fighting powers. It can reduce tumors, lower lipid levels, and weaken cancer metabolism. It might even explain why some beer drinkers have fewer bladder cancers—though more research is needed. Either way, it’s a wild and hopeful ride from brewing barrels to hospital labs!

References:
  1. A phenotypic screen identifies xanthohumol and other flavonoids as killers of bladder cancer - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950199725000965?via%3Dihub)


Source-Baylor College of Medicine


Advertisement

