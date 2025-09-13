Can Online Tests Spot Adult ADHD?

A new study shows online ADHD tests for adults can be reliable, safe, and improve access to diagnosis.

Online ADHD tests matched expert interviews 78% of the time—bringing care closer to home!

The researchers in a new study verified the possibility of online ADHD tests in adults being reliable in comparison to the gold standard—a detailed interview with a mental health professional ().ADHD isn’t just for kids—it may persist into adulthood and may impact working life, relationships, and health. However, testing can be difficult because of its cost, distance, or long queues. They can be assessed online, and this is easier, but people fear the accuracy.Researchers studied(mostly women, average age 35) who thought they might have ADHD. All the participants had a professional video interview first, then completed an online self-report test. A third expert reviewed cases where the results didn’t match.Online ADHD tests are not flawless, but they could be safe and helpful! They are able to identify the majority of real cases of ADHD and prevent false diagnoses, thereby preventing unnecessary treatment. Nevertheless, it is also necessary that professional follow-up should be provided.It is the first large-scale investigation that has demonstrated that the validated online measures of ADHD can be an effective method of improving access to care, particularly among individuals who may not be able to go to a clinic easily. However, experts add that in order to be useful, these instruments must be of the highest caliber and under strict control.Source-Mentavi Health