Can Online Tests Spot Adult ADHD?

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 13 2025 5:21 PM

A new study shows online ADHD tests for adults can be reliable, safe, and improve access to diagnosis.

The researchers in a new study verified the possibility of online ADHD tests in adults being reliable in comparison to the gold standard—a detailed interview with a mental health professional (1 Trusted Source
Validity of an Online Assessment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Among a Real-World Sample of Adults Seeking Web-Based Mental Health Care

Go to source).

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder-Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment-FAQ
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.

ADHD May Persist Even in Adults!

ADHD isn’t just for kids—it may persist into adulthood and may impact working life, relationships, and health. However, testing can be difficult because of its cost, distance, or long queues. They can be assessed online, and this is easier, but people fear the accuracy.


ADHD Screening Calculator
Do you think that paying attention to someone is becoming impossible? This ADHD calculator may have the answer to your problem!

ADHD Study

Researchers studied 345 adults (mostly women, average age 35) who thought they might have ADHD. All the participants had a professional video interview first, then completed an online self-report test. A third expert reviewed cases where the results didn’t match.

  • The internet examination was consistent with the professional interview 78% of the time.
  • It was highly specific in confirming the presence of ADHD (approximately 95%).
  • It was more cautious—sometimes saying “no ADHD” even when the interview said “yes.”
  • Notably, when the test responded “no,” it did not tell people to rule out the concern but to get rechecked.

Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) May Prevail Throughout Lifetime
Almost 90% of children with ADHD were found to have intermittent periods of remission in a study.

Online Tests May Be Safe and Useful

Online ADHD tests are not flawless, but they could be safe and helpful! They are able to identify the majority of real cases of ADHD and prevent false diagnoses, thereby preventing unnecessary treatment. Nevertheless, it is also necessary that professional follow-up should be provided.

It is the first large-scale investigation that has demonstrated that the validated online measures of ADHD can be an effective method of improving access to care, particularly among individuals who may not be able to go to a clinic easily. However, experts add that in order to be useful, these instruments must be of the highest caliber and under strict control.

A Step Forward, But Not the Final Word!
References:
Source-Mentavi Health
ADHD in Adulthood: Personal Stories and the Need for Evolving Guidelines
Exploring the experiences of adults diagnosed with ADHD later in life, highlighting the challenges of recognition, stigma, the need for adult ADHD Guidelines.

