Can One Fake News Story Really Change the Entire Behavior?

One-off fake news rarely changes attitudes or actions, even on food or climate issues.
With social media booming and people increasingly searching online for everything and the information we encounter can leaves a lasting impression, but only if it’s true. The problem arises with so-called misinformation, popularly known as “fake news,” which consists of fabricated or debunked stories designed to mislead. In a new article published in Scientific Reports, the standard pattern is disrupted by the view that just one exposure to fake news can change our behavior. Scientists researched whether single instances of exposure to misinformation; whether it be food contamination scares or politically charged stories- do have an effect on the actions people take. Although it is commonly believed that misinformation directly influences behavior, there has been little experimental evidence to test this concept. This research in particular investigated the impact of a single exposure on political and daily behavior as three studies (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Evaluating real-world effects of one-off fake news exposure
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
Only 9% formed false memories, and single fake news stories barely influenced behaviour. #fakeNews #medindia’
Only 9% formed false memories, and single fake news stories barely influenced behaviour. #fakeNews #medindia’
Testing Misinformation in Real LifeResearchers ran three experiments:
Does Fake News About Food Change What We Think or Eat?Study 1: With about 2,397 online participants, who were shown fake stories about contaminated almond nuts. Participants in the misinformation group saw one fabricated story (about spider egg contamination), while control participants saw only true stories. A subset later did a “taste test” to see if misinformation affected consumption.
Participants rated how much they liked almonds and cashews before and after seeing the news, and their actual consumption of these nuts was measured in the lab. They were also asked if they remembered seeing the story before (false memory).
Very few participants (3.8%) falsely remembered seeing the fake story before, and these memories did not affect behaviour. A single fake news story about food contamination did not change people’s attitudes or eating behaviour. Even seeing a dramatic story about spider eggs in nuts wasn’t enough to make participants eat less or dislike the nuts more.
Testing Different Fake Nut Contamination StoriesStudy 2: Replicated Study 1 with different contamination stories with 417 participants to confirm results weren’t content-specific. After Study 1 suggested that one fake news story didn’t change people’s attitudes toward nuts, researchers wanted to make sure this wasn’t just because the “spider eggs” story was unconvincing. This time the experimental group were given four fake stories claiming that almonds or cashews were contaminated with
- Spider eggs (as in study 1)
- Fungus
- E. Coli bacteria
- Rodent urine
Can Fake News Affect Climate Change Actions?Study 3: In studies 1 and 2, a single piece of fake news regarding nuts did not cause much influence on the attitudes or behaviour of people. Study 3 also experimented with the same but with politically charged fake news on climate change, which could have more impact, and 413 participants were randomly divided into pro-climate, anti-climate, and control groups. Measures were taken on behavioural intentions, actual online behaviours, and false memories.
One-Off Fake News Isn’t That Powerful!This study shows that isolated misinformation usually has minimal effects on what people do, especially for everyday habits like eating. Only specific political actions may be modestly influenced. The research suggests that the real risk comes from sustained or repeated exposure, not a single story!
References:
- Evaluating real-world effects of one-off fake news exposure - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12485189/)
Source-Scientific Reports