Can Nature Shape Your Child’s Mind Before Birth?

Green space exposure before and during pregnancy may lower the risk of autism, learning delays, and intellectual disability in children.

Preconception, prenatal and early childhood exposure to green space and risk of neurodevelopmental delays: a national cohort study among Medicaid enrollees



New research suggests that where you live and how green your surroundings are may shape your child's brain long before they take their first steps.We all know a walk in the park can do wonders for our mood. But what if that greenery could quietly shape the development of your baby’s brain even before you’re pregnant?Turns out, green space doesn’t just matter during pregnancy—it may matter even before it.That is the rationale behind a massive U.S. trial that is still ongoing and involves over. It investigated families from conception to early childhood, focusing on the amount of green space in their neighborhood and the link between green space later in life and autism, learning delays, and intellectual disabilities.Mothers who live in greener neighborhoods prior to pregnancy have children who are significantly less likely to have intellectual disabilities. The closer they lived to trees, parks, and plants, the thicker was the layer of protection that the growing brain received before it even started growing. ().When it comes to pregnancy, the stakes are high—and so are the benefits of green surroundings.Women who were exposed to more greener spaces during pregnancy had reduced the odds of women getting children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) later on in life. Up to ain the risk was observed.Why? Green spaces might be allowing moms to be more active, feel less stressed, or breathe fresher air, all of which have been shown to affect the developing brain of a baby.The greener influence not just stopped before pregnancy but also continued after pregnancy. Kids brought up in greener surroundings were less likely to suffer learning problems.A toddler running around in the evening, listening to birds, crunching leaves, and chasing butterflies may seem merely adorable, but it's actually vital for their development. Nature has the ability to engage the senses, spark curiosity, and allow young minds to develop both metaphorically and physically.This groundbreaking research sends a clear message: green space matters, and it matters early—possibly even before you know you’re going to be a parent.Urban planners, governments, and health experts now have more reason than ever to invest in. For families everywhere, especially those in under-resourced neighborhoods, more trees could mean fewer troubles.Source-Rutgers University