medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Can Mother's Profile Views be Recognized by Babies?

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 8, 2018 at 5:03 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Babies younger than six months of age do not easily recognize the frontal and profile views of their mothers faces, reveals a new study.

The study, published in the journal NeuroImage showed that babies can recognize faces from profile views after six months of age.
Can Mother's Profile Views be Recognized by Babies?
Can Mother's Profile Views be Recognized by Babies?

The team also observed that the brain activity of babies enables them to recognize a face regardless of view change.

"Mothers caring for their babies are no exception. However, younger babies do not recognize the face in profile. When we communicate with younger babies, we should look straight at the babies' faces," said Ryusuke Kakigi, Professor from the National Institute for Physiological Sciences in Japan.

For the study, the researchers tested a small group of babies every month during the first three to eight months of their lives.

They first identified developmental changes in babies with regard to the ability to recognize a face from frontal and profile views.

The team measured the babies's brain activity while the baby viewed frontal and profile views of the face using non-invasive near-infrared spectroscopy.

The results suggested that babies gradually recognize the profile faces at around 5.5 months of age, the team said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Paternity Testing - Whose Baby Is It Anyway?

Paternity testing involves DNA studies that are carried out under certain circumstances to establish the paternity of a child.

Child Dental Health

Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain overall oral health throughout life.

Rashes

Rashes of the skin are usually not threatening, but they can be a source of great discomfort. Find out what causes skin rashes in children, babies and adults and how you can treat them.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants' health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

What's New on Medindia

Benefits of Fox Nuts

Rolapitant for Treating Nausea and Vomiting

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive