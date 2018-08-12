Can Mother's Profile Views be Recognized by Babies?

Babies younger than six months of age do not easily recognize the frontal and profile views of their mothers faces, reveals a new study.



The study, published in the journal NeuroImage showed that babies can recognize faces from profile views after six months of age.

The team also observed that the brain activity of babies enables them to recognize a face regardless of view change.



‘After 5.5 months, the babies will gradually start to recognize their mother's profile view faces.’ "Mothers caring for their babies are no exception. However, younger babies do not recognize the face in profile. When we communicate with younger babies, we should look straight at the babies' faces," said Ryusuke Kakigi, Professor from the National Institute for Physiological Sciences in Japan.



For the study, the researchers tested a small group of babies every month during the first three to eight months of their lives.



They first identified developmental changes in babies with regard to the ability to recognize a face from frontal and profile views.



The team measured the babies's brain activity while the baby viewed frontal and profile views of the face using non-invasive near-infrared spectroscopy.



The results suggested that babies gradually recognize the profile faces at around 5.5 months of age, the team said.







