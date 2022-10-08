About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Monoclonal Antibody Prevent Malaria?

by Colleen Fleiss on August 10, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Monoclonal Antibody Prevent Malaria?

One injection of L9LS, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) is safe and highly protective in U.S. adults exposed to the malaria parasite, according to results from a National Institutes of Health Phase 1 clinical trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The trial was sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH.

Antibody Treatment for Malaria

"These early clinical trial results demonstrating that a monoclonal antibody administered subcutaneously can protect people from malaria are highly encouraging," said NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. "A one-time intervention that protects against malaria for six months to a year could significantly reduce morbidity and mortality among children in malaria-endemic regions and offer an effective preventive tool for health care workers, military personnel and travelers to these areas."

Malaria

Malaria


Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.
Advertisement


Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by Plasmodium parasites. The World Health Organization estimates that in 2020, about 240 million people had malaria and about 627,000 of them died. A disproportionate burden of malarial disease is seen in Sub-Saharan Africa, where children under age 5 account for approximately 80% of all malaria deaths. A vaccine to prevent malaria is now available; however, its variable efficacy underscores the need for new interventions that offer high-level protection against disease.

Scientists from NIH's Vaccine Research Center (VRC), part of NIAID, developed L9LS and led the Phase 1 clinical trial. L9LS is a laboratory-made version of a naturally occurring antibody called L9, derived from the blood of a volunteer who had received an investigational malaria vaccine. The antibody prevents malaria by neutralizing the parasites in the skin and blood before they can infect liver cells.
Quiz on Malaria

Quiz on Malaria


Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. Early detection and adequate treatment at the right time can reduce deaths due to malaria. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

L9LS is similar to a candidate anti-malarial antibody known as CIS43LS that the VRC developed and found to be highly protective in a small trial when administered by the intravenous route. However, L9LS is two to three times more potent. Increasing the potency allowed for subcutaneous injection, a more cost-effective and feasible route of administration than intravenous infusion.

The Phase 1 study was conducted from Sept. 13 to Nov. 16, 2021, at the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) in Silver Spring, Maryland. The trial involved 18 volunteer participants receiving various doses of L9LS subcutaneously or intravenously. After tolerating the injection and experiencing no safety concerns, the participants allowed mosquitoes carrying the malaria parasite to bite their forearm five times, starting from two to six weeks after receiving the mAb candidate.

This took place in a carefully controlled setting, known as controlled human malaria infection (CHMI). As part of this approach, which has been used for decades in malaria research, medical staffers closely monitor participants and provide proper treatment if they become infected. L9LS fully protected 15 of 17 (88%) participants from malaria infection during the 21-day challenge period. All volunteers in the control group that underwent CHMI, but did not receive L9LS, became infected and were promptly treated without complications. Encouragingly, four of the five participants who received a low, subcutaneous dose of the mAb were protected from malaria.

"This is the first demonstration that a monoclonal antibody can provide protection when given by the subcutaneous route, with important implications for widespread clinical use and reaching the goal of eliminating malaria," said Robert Seder, M.D., chief of the Cellular Immunology Section in the VRC, who led the development of L9LS. "We look forward to results in larger field studies that will help establish an effective dose."

Source: Eurekalert
World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”

World Malaria Day 2022 — “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Disease Burden and Save Lives”


World Malaria Day is celebrated on April 25 to eradicate malaria transmission, which begins with a malarial fever, and therefore to the end of malaria.
Advertisement

Commonwealth Leaders Committed to Accelerate Fight Against Malaria

Commonwealth Leaders Committed to Accelerate Fight Against Malaria


Commonwealth leaders are committed to advancing the fight against malaria and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with pledges toward intervention actions.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Baldness can be Cured and Prevented: let us see How!
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
Drinking Beer or Wine Every Day Could Cause Age-related Diseases
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Blood - Sugar Chart Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug - Food Interactions Drug Side Effects Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Indian Medical Journals
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close