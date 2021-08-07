Can Mindfulness-Based Therapy Improve Sleep Quality?

‘Practicing mindfulness in insomnia condition can reduce the symptoms and improve the sleep quality.’

The Centre for Sleep and Cognition at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, together with the Singapore General Hospital's Department of Psychology, looked towards mindfulness-based treatment as an alternative approach to treat insomnia.The randomized controlled study compared a Mindfulness-Based Therapy for Insomnia (MBTI) with an active Sleep Hygiene, Education, and Exercise Program (SHEEP) in 127 participants, aged between 50-80 with eight weekly sessions of two hours duration each.The MBTI course included mindful eating, sitting meditation, mindful movement and body, followed by a group discussion of their experiences during the past week. In addition to this, participants were taught good sleep habits and behavioral strategies to improve their sleep.Whereas the SHEEP course provided participants with information about sleep biology, sleep promoting exercises, self-monitoring of sleep behavior and taught changes to make in their habits and environment that could improve sleep quality.The results of the study published inshow thatExplaining the study's findings, Assistant Professor Julian Lim said, "The demonstration of the Mindfulness-Based Therapy as a viable treatment for insomnia presents possible valid alternatives for people who have failed or have no access to standard frontline therapies. Such treatment can be delivered in groups within and outside of a medical setting, providing members of the public with sleep issues easier and more efficient access to seek help".MBTI uses behavioral strategies to address the sleep habits directly and also equipped people with more flexible strategies to deal with the dysfunctional or arousing thoughts during sleep.Source: Medindia