Can Methylene Blue Reduce Brain Damage in Severe Malaria?

New study reveals promising therapy and diagnostic markers for cerebral malaria.
In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine), working alongside international collaborators, investigated new strategies to address brain injury caused by severe malaria (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Methylene blue treatment of fatal cerebral malaria and identification of potential blood biomarkers
Go to source).
TOP INSIGHT
#MethyleneBlue could be a game-changer for #malariatreatment, especially when used early! Next steps: #clinicaltrials to find the perfect dose and turning nine key biomarkers into a field-ready test. #GlobalHealth #Malaria #CerebralMalaria #Vaccines #MalariaResearch #ScienceUpdate
Dual Strategy Targets Brain Damage and Early Detection in MalariaThe team explored whether methylene blue, a long-established and low-cost medication, could help reduce neurological damage associated with severe and cerebral malaria.
In parallel, they assessed whether a practical panel of blood-based biomarkers could be used in clinical settings to detect cerebral malaria at an early stage and to monitor patients’ responses to treatment over time.
Together, these approaches aim to improve early diagnosis, guide therapeutic decisions, and ultimately reduce the risk of long-term neurological complications and death linked to severe malaria.
Malaria remains a major burden in emerging economies, causing widespread deaths, disability, and economic strain. The World Health Organization estimates about 600,000 deaths annually, mostly in low- and middle-income regions with limited access to timely care.
The most dangerous parasite, Plasmodium falciparum, can cause severe and cerebral malaria by blocking blood vessels in the brain, leading to coma, brain swelling, death, or lasting cognitive and motor impairments—even among survivors.
Assistant Professor Benoit Malleret, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, and Immunology Translational Research Programme (TRP), NUS Medicine, said, “Cerebral malaria develops quickly and leads to severe consequences, but there remains a lack in practical diagnostic tools or targeted therapies. Our findings show that methylene blue can reverse many of the infection-induced molecular changes in the brain, which is encouraging for a compound that is already inexpensive and widely accessible.”
Intravenous Methylene Blue Shows Effects in Severe Malaria ModelsIn the study, the researchers applied methylene blue intravenously in laboratory models with Plasmodium coatneyi after severe symptoms appeared. P. coatneyi closely resembles P. falciparum as it has extremely similar symptoms, and is widely used as a stand-in in laboratory and preclinical studies.
The team then analyzed which genes were switched on or off during infection. They used these data to identify patterns in the blood that reliably signaled when cerebral malaria was present. They found that methylene blue was able to reset many of the abnormal genetic changes in the brainstem, the part of the brain most affected during cerebral malaria.
It also reduced clear signs of brain injury, such as pigment deposits from infected red blood cells, small bleeds, and swelling. Many gene activity changes caused by the infection returned close to normal, and the tissue samples showed improvements that matched the molecular results.
By comparing results across datasets, the researchers identified a nine-gene blood signature: MAG, IL1RN, LCN2, S100A8, S100A9, CD177, CHIT1, MMP9 and NFE2. This set of genes consistently separated cerebral malaria from milder malaria and from healthy individuals.
As the pattern appeared stable across both adults and children, it raises the possibility of developing a single, standardized blood test to help doctors diagnose cerebral malaria, assess its severity, and track patient recovery. Several of these genes are linked to neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, suggesting that neutrophil-driven inflammation contributes to brain swelling and damage during the disease.
Asst Prof Malleret added, “The biomarker signature we identified was remarkably consistent. This suggests that a simple blood test could be developed to differentiate cerebral malaria from other severe conditions, enabling earlier intervention and clearer treatment decisions.”
Neutrophil-Driven Inflammation Linked to Brain InjuryAnother important finding was the improved understanding of immune processes involved in brain injury. Neutrophils, which were not previously considered central to cerebral malaria, appeared repeatedly across the biomarker and immune-cell analyses. This provides new clues about how inflammation damages the blood–brain barrier and how neurological symptoms arise.
While methylene blue showed encouraging effects, the researchers noted that timing may be key, as earlier treatment appeared more beneficial. Clinical trials will be needed to determine the best dosing, timing, and safety when used together with current antimalarial drugs. The nine biomarkers will also need to be tested in larger and more diverse patient groups, and translated into a practical, field-ready test.
The team ultimately hopes to develop a rapid, reliable blood test for cerebral malaria and to evaluate methylene blue as an affordable supportive treatment. By clarifying how the brain becomes inflamed during malaria, the study lays groundwork for better diagnostics, treatments, and patient monitoring in regions where the disease remains a major health concern.
Reference:
- Methylene blue treatment of fatal cerebral malaria and identification of potential blood biomarkers - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-65552-y)
Source-Eurekalert