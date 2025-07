Can Ivermectin Really Help Cure Malaria?

Ivermectin shows a 26% drop in malaria infections, opening a promising new path in vector control.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Ivermectin to Control Malaria_ A Cluster-Randomized Trial



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Mass drug dosing with ivermectin reduced malaria by 26%—even with bed nets already in place. #malariafight #ivermectintrial #tropicalhealth #clinicalresearch #medindia’

Mass drug dosing with ivermectin reduced malaria by 26%—even with bed nets already in place. #malariafight #ivermectintrial #tropicalhealth #clinicalresearch #medindia’

Advertisement

Ivermectin’s New Mission

Advertisement

The BOHEMIA Breakthrough

Lessons from the Storm in Mozambique

Beyond Malaria: A Surprising Bonus

Ivermectin to Control Malaria — A Cluster-Randomized Trial - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2411262)

What if one simple pill could help stop malaria in its tracks? Ivermectin, a drug for parasitic diseases, now cuts malaria infections by 26%. This is true even in places that already use bed nets. These promising results, published in, could redefine how we fight this deadly disease().Long known for treating river blindness and elephantiasis, ivermectin is now proving itself as a. When taken by people, the drug makes their blood toxic to mosquitoes, reducing the insects’ ability to spread malaria. As mosquitoes adapt to bite outdoors and resist insecticides , ivermectin offers a new way to break the chain of transmission.The, funded byand led by, started mass ivermectin trials in Kenya and Mozambique. It focuses on children during the risky rainy season. In Kwale County, Kenya, more thanjoined the study. Children who got ivermectin had amalaria infection rate than those who received albendazole. Importantly, no major side effects were reported, affirming its strong safety profile.The Mozambique arm of the trial faced serious setbacks from Cyclone Gombe and a cholera outbreak. Yet one key takeaway emerged:. Success relied on strong connections with health ministries and local leaders. This shows that health solutions are about people, not just science.Ivermectin didn’t just fight malaria—it also helpedThese “side benefits” made communities even more welcoming of the intervention. A single medicine can solve many health problems. This creates new, cost-effective solutions for public health.Source-Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)