Can Ivermectin Really Help Cure Malaria?

What if one simple pill could help stop malaria in its tracks? Ivermectin, a drug for parasitic diseases, now cuts malaria infections by 26%. This is true even in places that already use bed nets. These promising results, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, could redefine how we fight this deadly disease(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ivermectin’s New MissionLong known for treating river blindness and elephantiasis, ivermectin is now proving itself as a mosquito killer. When taken by people, the drug makes their blood toxic to mosquitoes, reducing the insects’ ability to spread malaria. As mosquitoes adapt to bite outdoors and resist insecticides, ivermectin offers a new way to break the chain of transmission.
The BOHEMIA BreakthroughThe BOHEMIA project, funded by Unitaid and led by ISGlobal, started mass ivermectin trials in Kenya and Mozambique. It focuses on children during the risky rainy season. In Kwale County, Kenya, more than 20,000 people joined the study. Children who got ivermectin had a 26% lower malaria infection rate than those who received albendazole. Importantly, no major side effects were reported, affirming its strong safety profile.
Lessons from the Storm in MozambiqueThe Mozambique arm of the trial faced serious setbacks from Cyclone Gombe and a cholera outbreak. Yet one key takeaway emerged: Community trust is everything. Success relied on strong connections with health ministries and local leaders. This shows that health solutions are about people, not just science.
Beyond Malaria: A Surprising BonusIvermectin didn’t just fight malaria—it also helped reduce scabies, lice, and even bed bugs. These “side benefits” made communities even more welcoming of the intervention. A single medicine can solve many health problems. This creates new, cost-effective solutions for public health.
Reference:
- Ivermectin to Control Malaria — A Cluster-Randomized Trial - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2411262)
Source-Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)