Can an Inverted RNAi Molecule Beat Cancer’s Two Toughest Genes?

A next-gen RNAi molecule shuts down two key cancer genes in one powerful move.
Picture a single molecule that's smart enough to stop two of cancer's toughest problems—KRAS and MYC—from working, and it also brings medicine straight to the tumor. That's what researchers at University of North Carolina (UNC) have developed. This new "two-in-one" inverted RNAi method could change how we treat strong cancers like lung, pancreatic, and colorectal. It's not just a big medical discovery—it's a big step toward making cancers that are hard to treat, actually treatable(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Inverted chimeric RNAi molecules synergistically co-target MYC and KRAS in KRAS-driven cancers
Go to source).
One Shot, Two Targets: Disarming Cancer’s Power DuoKRAS and MYC act like the engine and fuel for many cancers—turning off just one usually isn’t enough. This new special type of RNAi molecule attacks both KRAS and MYC at the same time, hitting the tumor with twice the power. The outcome is that it can stop cancer cells from growing up to 40 times better than if each gene was targeted separately.
Smart Delivery That Hits the MarkThis isn't just a strong molecule—it's also clever. It's attached to a part that targets EGFR(Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor), so the RNAi drug can find its way directly to cancer cells. It sticks only to the bad cells and avoids healthy ones. This makes the drug more stable, causes fewer problems for the body, and makes the gene silencing more effective exactly where it's needed.
From Rare Fix to Broad SolutionOld methods could only deal with certain types of mutations, like KRAS G12C. However, this new molecule fights all major KRAS mutations, including those found in lung, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers. This means it can help many more patients who didn’t have good treatment choices before.
Building a Future of Triple-Target TherapiesThis two-gene approach is just the start. The way this molecule is built can be changed to stop three or more genes that cause cancer at the same time, which could lead to more tailored and effective cancer treatments. It's not just a new kind of treatment—it's the start of a whole new type of medicine.
- Inverted chimeric RNAi molecules synergistically co-target MYC and KRAS in KRAS-driven cancers - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/187204 )
Source-The Journal of Clinical Investigation