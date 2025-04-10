Can Incentives Help Smokers Quit Menthol Cigarettes?

A five-year project will help menthol smokers quit by combining motivational messaging, incentives, and Quitline support to improve their chances of success.

Comparing Remotely Delivered Interventions To Promote Cessation Among Adults Who Smoke Menthol Cigarettes



Did You Know?

Adult menthol smokers report taking less time to have their first cigarette after waking than non-menthol smokers. Time to first cigarette is an important indicator of nicotine addiction. #medindia #menthol #smokers’

Support through Incentives and Quitline Services

Addressing Racial Disparities and Addiction

Incentives2Quit Program

Recruitment and Long-Term Evaluation

Assessing Impact on Smoking and Mental Health

