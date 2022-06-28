About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Humans Add an Extra Limb to Their Own Bodies?

by Hannah Joy on June 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Humans Add an Extra Limb to Their Own Bodies?

Supernumerary robotic arms has been developed can be operated by the user's foot movements in a virtual environment.

It has shown that users can feel the supernumerary robotic arms as a part of their own body (embodiment), reveals a research team with members from the University of Tokyo, Keio University and the Toyohashi University of Technology.

Robotic Surgeries Gaining Popularity in India: 50% of Surgeries Done by Robotic Arms

Robotic Surgeries Gaining Popularity in India: 50% of Surgeries Done by Robotic Arms


Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive surgery performed through tiny incisions that results in less blood loss, less pain and scarring and shorter hospital stay.
Advertisement


The study contributes to the design of human augmentation system that can be used naturally and freely without cognitive efforts, like the user's own body.

Details

Doctoral student Ken Arai and Professor Masahiko Inami from the University of Tokyo, in collaboration with researchers from Keio University and Toyohashi University of Technology, have developed supernumerary robotic arms that work in conjunction with user's foot movements in a virtual reality (VR) environment, and have shown that users consider the supernumerary robotic arms as a part of their own body (embodiment).
Using Brain Computer Interface People With Paralysis Control Robotic Arms To Reach And Grasp

Using Brain Computer Interface People With Paralysis Control Robotic Arms To Reach And Grasp


On his fourth day of interacting with the arm T2 performed the session in this study, whereas the prior three sessions were focused on system development.
Advertisement

In order to extend bodily functions using robotic third and fourth arms, it is important that the arms can be embodied and easily manipulated like the user's own body parts.

The research group performed experiments to capture the perceptual changes that could occur when the arms were embodied after using and learning about the supernumerary robotic arms.

The bodily phenomenon of visual-haptic interaction with the supernumerary robotic arms and the sensation that the number of one's arm has increased (supernumerary-limb sensation) have been revealed for the first time in the world.

This research has been published in Scientific Reports.

Humans do many things in our daily lives by skillfully manipulating their own bodies. Then, they use tools to do things that are difficult to do with their bodies alone. For example, humans can use scissors to neatly cut paper into desired shapes and use a rake to pick up distant objects.

Can humans add an extra limb to their own bodies, such as a third arm or sixth finger? The goal of supernumerary robotic arms is to extend the body's functions by adding extra limbs using appropriate human-computer interaction systems. It is expected that the supernumerary robotic arms will move as intended naturally, just like the user's own arms and legs. However, whether the robotic system can be perceived as part of the user's own body has not been sufficiently investigated.

It has been shown that humans can embody artificial objects other than their own bodies or can feel a sense of body ownership and agency with the objects. Therefore, the researchers aimed to clarify whether the third and fourth robotic arms could become embodied after using them.

The researchers investigated whether the use of the supernumerary robotic arms in VR enables the user to perceive the arms as part of his or her own body and whether perceptual changes occur in the proximal space around the robotic arms.

The results of the experiment showed that after learning to use the supernumerary robotic system, subjective evaluation scores indicated the supernumerary robotic arms were embodied, and the perceptual change in visual-haptic integration around the supernumerary arm (peripersonal space) correlated with the subjective evaluation score that felt the number of arms increased (supernumerary-limb sensation).

Future Outlook

These results suggest that the augmentation of the body's functions by adding extra body parts has generated the sensation that the user has acquired new body parts that are different from his or her innate body parts.

These findings also contribute to the creation of a method for the evaluation of supernumerary robotic systems from the perspective of embodiment. Moreover, the embodiment of supernumerary robotic limbs may expand and refine embodiment research in cognitive sciences.



Source: Eurekalert
Novel Treatment Improves Grip, Finger Motion Up to 300% in Quadriplegics

Novel Treatment Improves Grip, Finger Motion Up to 300% in Quadriplegics


A spinal stimulator implanted by doctors is showing early promise in returning hand strength and movement to a California man who broke his neck in an accident.
Advertisement

Electrodes-controlled Robotic Arm Gets FDA Nod

Electrodes-controlled Robotic Arm Gets FDA Nod


Individuals who have lost their arms can now lead a normal life with the help of robotic arms and can carry on all tasks which were otherwise impossible with traditional prosthetics.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
View all
Recommended Reading
Anal WartsAnal Warts
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
OrthoticsOrthotics
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anal Warts Orthotics Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Donation - Recipients Color Blindness Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug Interaction Checker Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Find a Hospital

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close