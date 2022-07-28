About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can Hormone Therapy Component Help Reduce Severity of Urinary Urge Incontinence?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 28, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Prasterone a component of hormone therapy is effective in improving the severity of urinary urge incontinence.

The genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) is defined as a collection of signs and symptoms associated with a decrease in estrogen and other sex steroids involving changes to the labia, clitoris, vagina, urethra, and bladder. Although some of the symptoms are related to vulvar and vaginal atrophy, others, such as urgency, dysuria, and recurrent urinary tract infections, pertain to the urinary system.

Urinary Incontinence Symptom Evaluation

Urinary incontinence is loss of bladder control causing urine leakage. Severe urine leakage can happen when one coughs, sneezes, or during a sudden urge, where one is unable to visit the restroom in time.
A number of moisturizers and lubricating agents are currently available to treat less severe cases of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, whereas local and systemic hormone therapies have proven effective in more severe cases. Hyaluronic acid is an example of an effective lubricant often prescribed for this purpose.

Menopause and Urinary Incontinence

When it comes to the treatment of urinary symptoms of GSM, however, there are fewer options on the market. Systemic hormone therapy, for example, has proven to have little to no beneficial effect. However, several studies suggest that the local administration of vaginal estrogen may improve the symptoms of urge incontinence.

Vaginal administration of prasterone (a component of hormone therapy) in the form of pessaries has proven highly effective in the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy, but there are few studies to demonstrate its effectiveness on the urinary symptoms of GSM.
Quiz on Urinary Incontinence

Urinary incontinence is a common problem that especially affects older-aged individuals. Test your knowledge on urinary incontinence by taking this quiz.
A new study aimed to assess the effects of prasterone on symptoms of mild to moderate urinary urgency compared with hyaluronic acid in women with GSM. Urinary urgency occurs when the pressure in the bladder builds suddenly, making it difficult to hold urine.

Although small, this 12-week study supports the hypothesis that prasterone may effectively improve the severity of urinary urge incontinence in women with GSM. Larger studies are needed to conclude its effectiveness, especially when compared with hyaluronic acid.

Study results are published in the article "Prasterone in the treatment of mild to moderate urge incontinence: an observational study."

Source: Eurekalert
Is Telehealth Effective in Treating Menopause Symptoms?

Telehealth could pave the way for treating some menopause symptoms. However, physical examination is necessary for few symptoms like vaginal dryness.
