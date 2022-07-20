Can High Doses of Drug Rosuvastatin Cause Kidney Damage?

New research based on patient health records on lowering high cholesterol suggests that rosuvastatin can harm the kidneys, especially at high doses of the medicine. For many patients with advanced kidney disease, a daily dose of rosuvastatin higher than that recommended for these patients is recommended. This study was reported in Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.



Statins are a group of drugs that help lower the level of cholesterol in blood and many people take rosuvastatin, one member of this drug class. Rosuvastatin was associated with higher risk of hematuria (blood in urine), proteinuria (protein in urine) and kidney failure requiring replacement therapy such as dialysis or transplant. Other statins might be safer for kidney health.



Kidney Damage due to Rosuvastatin

Reports had linked rosuvastatin with signs of kidney damage — hematuria and proteinuria — at the time of its approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, but little post-marketing surveillance exists to assess real-world risk.