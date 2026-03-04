Can GLP-1 Treatments End Obesity Stigma

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know?

#Obesity isn’t just willpower. From chronic stress to processed foods or sedentary lifestyles, early treatments via GLP-1 meds can prevent 40% of young adult hypertension/prediabetes, stroke, anxiety and depression, and add 14 years to life. #obesitytreatment #obesitycare #GLP #weightlossdrugs #Worldobesityday #Yaleresearch