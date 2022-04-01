Can Genome Editing Hold the Potential to Treat the Consequences of Severe COVID-19?

Cells lining the blood vessel walls can now be edited for the first time using genome editing, serving as a potential application to treat various diseases as per a study at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, published in the journal Cell Reports. The techniques may even aid treatment for diseases like acute respiratory distress syndrome from severe COVID-19.

"With this nanoparticle we can introduce genes to inhibit vascular injury and/or promote vascular repair, correct gene mutations and turn genes on or off to restore normal function. It also allows us to edit multiple genes at the same time. This is an important advance for treating any disease caused by endothelial dysfunction," says senior author Dr. Youyang Zhao, PhD, from Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.



Source: Medindia

The team developed a unique nanoparticle to deliver genome editing technology, including CRISPR/Cas9, to endothelial cells, which are cells that line blood vessel walls.