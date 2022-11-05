About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Fiber Foods Reduce Antibiotic Resistance?

by Karishma Abhishek on May 11, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Font : A-A+

Can Fiber Foods Reduce Antibiotic Resistance?

Antibiotic resistance in gut bacteria may be reduced through by consuming diets high in fiber as per a study at the US Department of Agriculture published by Agricultural Research Service in the journal mBio.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is the term that refers to resistance developed by bacteria, viruses, and fungi to antibiotics. AMR is a growing burden in today's era and is likely to worsen throughout the coming decades.

Are All Dietary Fibers Equal?
Are All Dietary Fibers Equal?
Health benefits of fiber depend on the fiber type, dose, and the individual who's consuming it and it may vary depending on the type and dose consumed.
Advertisement


Commonly used antibiotics such as tetracycline and aminoglycoside pose a significant source of risk for people worldwide due to resistance formation. AMR is largely based in the gut microbiome, where the microbes are known to carry genetically encoded strategies to survive contact with antibiotics.

"And the results lead directly to the idea that modifying the diet has the potential to be a new weapon in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. And we're not talking about eating some exotic diet either, but a diverse diet, adequate in fiber, that some Americans already eat," says research Danielle Lemay, molecular biologist and leader of the study.
Air Pollution: Washing Laundry Releases Million Tonnes of Microfibers
Air Pollution: Washing Laundry Releases Million Tonnes of Microfibers
 One simple way to reduce air pollution is to change the way you dry your laundry.
Advertisement

High Fiber and Diverse Foods

It was found that regular eating of a diet with higher levels of fiber and lower levels of protein, especially from beef and pork, was significantly associated with lower levels of antimicrobial resistance genes (ARG) among their gut microbes.

In addition, the lowest levels of ARG in the gut microbiomes correlated with an increased level of a healthy gut with low inflammation.

"Surprisingly, the most important predictor of low levels of ARG, even more than fiber, was the diversity of the diet. This suggests that we may want to eat from diverse sources of foods that tend to be higher in soluble fiber for maximum benefit." "Our diets provide food for gut microbes. This all suggests that what we eat might be a solution to reduce antimicrobial resistance by modifying the gut microbiome," says Lemay.

Source: Medindia
Top 5 Bodyweight Exercises
Top 5 Bodyweight Exercises
 Bodyweight exercises are simple exercises with multiple health benefits like weight loss, overall fitness, and well-being.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
View all
Recommended Reading
AntibioticsAntibiotics
Diverticulosis and DiverticulitisDiverticulosis and Diverticulitis
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic ResistanceDrug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Eye InfectionsEye Infections
Label Lingo on Food Items: DecodedLabel Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
MRSA - The Super BugMRSA - The Super Bug
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial InfectionsNatural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of LifeSeeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease MRSA - The Super Bug Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Drug - Food Interactions Hearing Loss Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Selfie Addiction Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Indian Medical Journals Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close