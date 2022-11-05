Can Fiber Foods Reduce Antibiotic Resistance?

Advertisement

High Fiber and Diverse Foods

"And the results lead directly to the idea that modifying the diet has the potential to be a new weapon in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. And we're not talking about eating some exotic diet either, but a diverse diet, adequate in fiber, that some Americans already eat," says research Danielle Lemay, molecular biologist and leader of the study.It was found thatespecially from beef and pork, was significantly associated withIn addition, the lowest levels of ARG in the gut microbiomes correlated with an increased level of a healthy gut with low inflammation."Surprisingly, the most important predictor of low levels of ARG, even more than fiber, was the diversity of the diet. This suggests that we may want to eat from diverse sources of foods that tend to be higher in soluble fiber for maximum benefit." "Our diets provide food for gut microbes. This all suggests that what we eat might be a solution to reduce antimicrobial resistance by modifying the gut microbiome," says Lemay.Source: Medindia