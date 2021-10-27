About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Can Fermented Soybeans Reduce Asthma-Induced Airway Inflammation?

by Hannah Joy on October 27, 2021 at 12:32 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Fermented Soybeans Reduce Asthma-Induced Airway Inflammation?

Yes, a fermented soy product called ImmuBalance was found to reduce airway inflammation in animal models of asthma.

Bronchial asthma causes symptoms such as wheezing and cough due to chronic airway inflammation, but there is no fundamental treatment for it, leaving a desire for new prevention and treatment methods.

Advertisement


Researchers from the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine have found that in a ImmuBalance-treated group of asthma model mice, white blood cells associated with asthma called eosinophils were significantly reduced in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF).

Also, in addition to a decrease in inflammation and mucus around the bronchi, the team found a suppression of proteins that induce eosinophilic inflammation.
Advertisement

"The relationship between soy intake and allergic diseases has been epidemiologically reported in the past," explained Hideaki Kadotani, first author of the study, "suggesting that the components of soy may have some anti-allergic effects"

"It was reported that imbalances in the gut microbiota may be involved in immune system and allergic diseases, and fermented dietary fiber, like that found in soy, might have beneficial effects in allergic asthma models." continues Associate Professor Kazuhisa Asai, supporting author of the study.

In the study, the effects of such an imbalance on asthma were examined by giving ImmuBalance-enriched feed to asthma model mice.

In the ImmuBalance-treated group, the number of eosinophils in BALF was significantly reduced, and inflammation around the bronchi and mucus production in the bronchial epithelium was suppressed.

Also, the expression of Th2 cytokines and the immunoglobulin serum IgE that induce eosinophilic inflammation in BALF were measured and found to be significantly suppressed when compared to mice fed a normal diet.

"In clinical practice, steroid inhalants are the basis of asthma treatments, yet they are known to have adverse side effects", states Professor Tomoya Kawaguchi, lead advisor to the study.

"Our results suggest that the intake of fermented soybean products should be recommended as a complementary coping strategy to asthma with fewer side effects"

These findings appear in the journal Nutrients.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Statins may Not Help in Decreasing COVID-19 Mortality

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
"Delta Plus" Variant AY.4.2 Raises Concern with a Surge in New COVID-19 Cases
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Japanese Food Natto Might Help in COVID-19 Treatment
Japanese Food Natto Might Help in COVID-19 Treatment
Natto, the traditional Japanese food, contains substances that can serve as potential antiviral ......
Soybean Instead of Fish?
Soybean Instead of Fish?
We may soon have equally nourishing alternatives to fish meal....
Korean Cuisine to Burn Fat and Cholesterol
Korean Cuisine to Burn Fat and Cholesterol
Kochujang (KCJ), a fermented soybean-based red pepper paste may burn down visceral fat and improve ....
Lockdown Linked to Drop in Asthma Attacks
Lockdown Linked to Drop in Asthma Attacks
Asthma attack rates seen at GP surgeries fell during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close