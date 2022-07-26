About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can Father's Age Have an Impact on IVF Treatment Success?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 26, 2022 at 11:44 PM
The father's age may play an important role in the success of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, revealed a study.

The findings could help shape fertility advice for couples trying to conceive, challenging assumptions that a woman's age should be primary consideration, DailyMail reported.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction
Researchers analysed nearly 19,000 IVF cycles and found that for women under 35 or over 40, the age of their male partner made little difference to their chances of conceiving.

How Does Advancing Paternal Age Impact IVF Outcomes?

But there was a "significant drop" in the live birth rate for women between the ages of 35 and 40 if their partner was 40 and above.

"Clearly it is very important that we do not ignore the paternal age when it comes to educating couples about fertility outcomes," Professor Geeta Nargund, medical director at IVF clinic group Create Fertility, and a co author was quoted as saying to The Observer.
Invitro Fertilisation - Animation

During IVF fertilization takes place invitro, in an incubated petri dish. The resulting embryo is transferred back to the uterus on Day 3 at the 6-8 cell stage. Sometimes the embryo transfer in done at the blastocyst stage on Day 5. The embryo is drawn into a specialized catheter along with a small amount of culture medium and is transferred to the uterus.
The findings revealed that for women aged between 35 and 40, the live birth rate dropped from 32.8 per cent when the paternal age was under 35 to 27.9 per cent when the paternal age was between 40 and 44.

When male partners were over 55 years old, the live birth rate was 25 per cent.

Nargund said the study indicates that eggs from younger females have the capacity to "repair the much higher incidence of DNA damage found in the sperm of older males".

She also said the potential ability of both egg and sperm to "repair the effects of the ageing process" needs to be better understood, the report said.

Source: IANS
Why Many IVF Embryos Fail to Develop

Most mistakes happen to the embryo due to spontaneous errors in DNA replication in the earliest phase of cell division.
Can the COVID-19 Vaccine Impact the Cycles of in Vitro Fertilization (IVF)?

COVID-19 vaccination status of women is found to have no negative effects on IVF-fresh embryo transfer cycles according to a new study.
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
