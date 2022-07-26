Can Father's Age Have an Impact on IVF Treatment Success?

Advertisement

"Clearly it is very important that we do not ignore the paternal age when it comes to educating couples about fertility outcomes," Professor Geeta Nargund, medical director at IVF clinic group Create Fertility, and a co author was quoted as saying to The Observer.The findings revealed that for women aged between 35 and 40, the live birth rate dropped from 32.8 per cent when the paternal age was under 35 to 27.9 per cent when the paternal age was between 40 and 44.When male partners were over 55 years old, the live birth rate was 25 per cent.Nargund said the study indicates that eggs from younger females have the capacity to "repair the much higher incidence of DNA damage found in the sperm of older males".She also said the potential ability of both egg and sperm to "repair the effects of the ageing process" needs to be better understood, the report said.Source: IANS