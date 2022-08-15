About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Fat Hormone Restrain Tumor Growth?

by Colleen Fleiss on August 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Fat Hormone Restrain Tumor Growth?

In mice models, the hormone produced by fat cells can prevent the growth of liver tumors, revealed research.

The findings offer a proof-of-concept for developing therapies against hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer


Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
Advertisement


Jiandie Lin and his team use mice as a model to study how molecular and cellular changes are affected by nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and how these changes consequently lead to the progression of this disease. While it begins as a relatively benign accumulation of fat in the liver, the disorder can develop into nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which increases the risk for liver cancer.

Liver Cancer: New Findings

The liver contains scores of different cell types, including various immune cells. Using single-cell RNA sequencing, a technology for probing gene expression of individual cells within complex tissues, Lin and his team previously constructed a liver cell atlas and a blueprint of intercellular signaling in healthy and NASH mouse livers.

For this latest study, scheduled to publish Aug. 15 in Cell Metabolism, the scientists wanted to identify specific molecular changes in the NASH state that disrupt balance and interactions of these cell types, as potential therapeutic targets to reverse the progression from NASH to cancer.
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer


Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other organs. This is referred to as secondary liver cancer and is more common than primary liver cancer.
Advertisement

"Liver cancer in NASH patients is different from cancers caused by viral hepatitis, in that it often develops in the absence of liver cirrhosis," said Lin, a faculty member at the U-M Life Sciences Institute and the study's senior author. "We suspect that different disease mechanisms may be engaged in NASH-related liver cancer."

Lin and colleagues observed changes in two types of immune cells in particular that appear to contribute to the development of HCC. In mouse livers with NASH, T cells—the immune cells that normally fight infected or damaged cells, such as cancerous cells—showed hallmarks of functional impairments. At the same time, the team found that a second type of immune cell, called macrophages, acquired molecular features typically associated with cancers.

"These changes we saw in macrophages and T cells resemble the tumor microenvironment, but they are happening even before any cancer becomes apparent," said Lin, who is also a professor of cell and developmental biology at the U-M Medical School. "It gives us a hint that maybe these changes in the liver microenvironment could provide fertile ground for liver cancer cells to appear and grow. It almost looks like the liver, once it develops NASH, is already preparing for cancer cells to thrive."

The team also identified a hormone that serves as a checkpoint for disease progression, and it appears to have potential as a treatment: neuregulin 4, or NRG4.

Lin's team previously revealed that NRG4—a hormone that is secreted primarily by fat cells—can protect mouse livers against NASH, and that a decrease or loss of this hormone leads to more severe levels of liver disease.

Their findings show that mice lacking the hormone NRG4 develop more severe NASH and more liver tumors than mice with normal levels of NRG4.

When the scientists boosted levels of the hormone in mice—either by genetically elevating the expression of NRG4 in fat tissues or by treating mice with a recombinant NRG4 fusion—the increased levels of NRG4 suppressed NASH liver cancer progression.

"A lot of studies on liver cancer focus on the cancerous liver cells themselves: how they proliferate and how they evade the immune system," Lin said. "But our findings break out of this liver-centered framework, showing a fat-derived hormone could actually reprogram the liver environment and have a very big impact on liver cancer development."

More research is needed before NRG4 can be pursued as a therapeutic for hepatocellular carcinoma. Lin and his team now plan to investigate approaches for improving the hormone's effectiveness and to better understand the nature underlying its regulation of macrophages and T cells in the liver.

Source: Eurekalert
New Test Helps Identify Liver Diseases

New Test Helps Identify Liver Diseases


A new liquid biopsy test developed by researchers which uses two circulating proteins, tests for major liver diseases.
Advertisement

COVID-19: Drones to Deliver Home Test Kits

COVID-19: Drones to Deliver Home Test Kits


Researchers are looking into drone delivery as a method to efficiently deliver testing kits while limiting contact between individuals.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
CholesterolCholesterol
Cholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalCholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
Diet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesDiet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Lipid ProfileLipid Profile
LiposuctionLiposuction
Top Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and PrognosisTumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cholesterol Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Quiz on Weight Loss Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Lipid Profile 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Indian Medical Journals Accident and Trauma Care A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Pressure Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Blood Donation - Recipients Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Diaphragmatic Hernia Post-Nasal Drip
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close