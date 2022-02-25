Can Existing FDA-approved Drugs Treat COVID-19?

FDA-approved drugs may help fight against COVID-19 as per a study at the Penn State, published in the journal Communications Biology.
The drugs were found to significantly reduce the ability of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 to replicate in human cells by inhibiting certain viral enzymes called proteases (essential for viral replication).
"The SARS-CoV-2 vaccines target the spike protein, but this protein is under strong selection pressure and, as we have seen with Omicron, can undergo significant mutations. There remains an urgent need for SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic agents that target parts of the virus other than the spike protein that are not as likely to evolve," says Joyce Jose, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, Penn State.
"The development of broad-spectrum antiviral drugs against a wide range of coronaviruses is the ultimate treatment strategy for circulating and emerging coronavirus infections. Our research shows that repurposing certain FDA-approved drugs that demonstrate effectiveness at inhibiting the activities of Mpro and PLpro may be a useful strategy in the fight against SARS-CoV-2," says, Jose.
Source: Medindia