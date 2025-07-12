Can Events Really Boost Your Mood? Yes, They Do!

In-person events do more than entertain—they significantly boost mental well-being. well-being. Whether it's dancing at a local fair or browsing a farmer’s market, these shared experiences can create joy, excitement, and deep emotional engagement. In a world that's becoming increasingly digital, this study reminds us of the emotional richness of real-world connections. It's not just about entertainment—it’s about feeling alive( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Attending local events may lift your mood, improve your focus, and help build stronger, healthier communities.

Attending local events may lift your mood, improve your focus, and help build stronger, healthier communities. The Joy Effect: Why Live Events Make You Happier Attending events like music festivals, food fairs, or exhibitions isn't just a leisure activity—it sparks positive emotions like happiness, joy, and excitement. People who regularly join in-person events feel more content and mentally refreshed. These social gatherings create a sense of belonging and uplift that digital screens simply can't match. Just being part of something lively and real can lighten your mood instantly.





Time Flies When You're Truly Engaged Have you ever been so involved in something that you forgot to check your phone? That's called deep engagement, and in-person events make it happen. This kind of mental immersion is not only relaxing—it's good for your brain and emotional balance. Events help us reconnect with the present in a way that scrolling online never does.





Zoom Can't Compete: The Limits of Virtual Events Virtual events like livestreams or online concerts may offer a sense of achievement, but they fall short on providing emotional warmth. Virtual attendance only boosted one aspect—accomplishment, and had no impact on happiness or engagement. While convenient, digital events can't replace the energy and connection of real-life experiences. This highlights the need to balance





From Office to Outdoors: Events as Workplace Wellbeing Tools Employers can harness the wellbeing power of events by offering tickets or organizing group outings. These small efforts can lead to happier, more motivated, and engaged employees. When teams celebrate together, they build stronger bonds and reduce stress. It’s a simple yet effective way to boost workplace morale and mental wellness—beyond just paychecks and promotions.



Building Stronger Communities, One Event at a Time Events aren’t just for individuals—they help strengthen entire communities. Local councils and schools can host free events to help people connect with neighbors, reduce isolation, and feel supported. Especially for students and young people struggling with stronger, kinder, and more resilient.



Reference: The Value of Events for Personal Well-Being: A PERMA Perspective - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jtr.70061 )



