About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Eisai-Biogen's Drug for Alzheimer’s Be an Actual Game-Changer?

by Karishma Abhishek on October 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM
Can Eisai-Biogen's Drug for Alzheimer’s Be an Actual Game-Changer?

Leqembi, the groundbreaking Alzheimer's drug developed by Eisai and Biogen, offers renewed hope for patients by slowing the progression of this devastating disease.

Leqembi is the first and only treatment approved in Japan and the US shown to reduce the rate of disease progression and slow cognitive and functional decline.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease

Risk Factors for Alzheimers Disease


Cognitively normal adults exhibiting atrophy of their temporal lobe or damage to blood vessels in the brain are more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.
Advertisement


Leqembi has also been named as one of The Best Inventions of 2023 in the Medical Care category in TIME's annual list featuring "200 extraordinary innovations changing lives."

In July, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a version of Leqembi that is administered twice monthly through the veins, which is a method known as intravenous infusion.
Cardiac Cycle Modulates Learning

Cardiac Cycle Modulates Learning


The activity of the cardiorespiratory neurons in the brain stem affects the overall neural state of the hippocampus and thus the neural processing of the external information.
Advertisement

But the new study shows promise for a subcutaneous version of the drug, which would be an injection under the Skin. This method can help patients or caregivers administer the Leqembi at home, freeing them from the need to travel to a hospital every two weeks.

Japan's Eisai and its US-based partner Biogen in a statement said they plan to apply for US approval of subcutaneous Leqembi by the end of March.

Promising Path to Slowing Alzheimer's Progression

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks.

While the specific causes of Alzheimer's are not fully known, it is characterized by changes in the brain -- including the formation of amyloid beta plaques and neurofibrillary, or tau, tangles -- that result in the loss of neurons and their connections.

Presenting the study, at the 16th annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference held in Boston, the companies said the new study tested subcutaneous doses of Leqembi amyloid - also known as plaque - that builds up in the brain.

The findings revealed that a set of two injections administered once weekly produced similar results after six months to twice-monthly intravenous infusions in terms of safety, the concentration of the drug in the blood and its ability to clear plaques in the brain, Eisai said.

The injectable form of Leqembi removed 14 percent more plaque than the approved intravenous formulation. Blood concentration levels of the drug were 11 percent higher with subcutaneous Leqembi than the other version.

However, the newer form still showed side effects known as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA).

The removal of plaques from the brain can be associated with brain swelling and bleeding - also known as ARIA-E and ARIA-H - which can be severe or even deadly in rare cases.

Almost 17 percent of patients who got weekly injections had ARIA-E, compared with 13 percent who got the drug via intravenous infusion. And 22 percent of those taking the shots had ARIA-H, versus 17 percent who received the other form.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted ...
Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, ...

Latest Research News

Miracle Melanin Soothes Sunburn and Chemical Burns

Miracle Melanin Soothes Sunburn and Chemical Burns

The synthetic cream not only safeguards the skin from sun damage but is also non-toxic and becomes transparent when applied to the skin.
High Metabolism Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

High Metabolism Linked to Alzheimer's Disease

In Alzheimer's, metabolic decline in the brain can lead to the deterioration of synaptic connections, impacting cognitive function.
Adolescent Overthinking Linked to Brain Changes

Adolescent Overthinking Linked to Brain Changes

fMRI uncovers linked changes in adolescent brain connectivity due to overthinking as per a new study.
Nematodes Have Revulsion to Odor That Adds Years to Life

Nematodes Have Revulsion to Odor That Adds Years to Life

Researchers uncover the hidden protective power of nematode worm's keen sense of smell.
New Chapter for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

New Chapter for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

FDA approval of a novel anti-inflammatory drug provides a hopeful treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Can Eisai-Biogen's Drug for Alzheimer’s Be an Actual Game-Changer? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests