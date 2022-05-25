About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Dogs (as Pets) Help Reduce the Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases?

by Karishma Abhishek on May 25, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Dogs (as Pets) Help Reduce the Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases?

Risk of inflammatory bowel diseases and Crohn's disease may reduce among children who grow up with a dog or in a large family as per a study to be presented at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2022.

Crohn's disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that affects around half a million people in the U.S with symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal pain, and weight loss.

Inflammation

Inflammation


Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.
Advertisement


People with Crohn's disease who were enrolled in the Crohn's and Colitis Canada Genetic, Environmental, and Microbial (CCC-GEM) project were included in the study analysis of several environmental factors, including family size, the presence of dogs or cats as household pets, the number of bathrooms in the house, living on a farm, drinking unpasteurized milk and drinking well water.

Dogs and Bowel Diseases — The Link

"Our study seems to add to others that have explored the 'hygiene hypothesis' which suggests that the lack of exposure to microbes early in life may lead to lack of immune regulation toward environmental microbes," says Williams Turpin, Mount Sinai Hospital and the University of Toronto.
High-Fat Diet may Up Inflammation and Cancer

High-Fat Diet may Up Inflammation and Cancer


High-fat diet can increase nitric oxide levels, which increases inflammation in the tumor microenvironment.
Advertisement

It was found that exposure to dogs, particularly from ages 5 to 15, was linked with healthy gut permeability and balance between the microbes in the gut and the body's immune response. This may help one from acquiring Crohn's disease.

"We did not see the same results with cats, though we are still trying to determine why. It could potentially be because dog owners get outside more often with their pets or live in areas with more green space, which has been shown previously to protect against Crohn's," says Dr. Turpin.

The study also found another protective factor — living with three or more family members in the first year of life.

Source: Medindia
Link Between Inflammation and Neuropsychiatric Illness

Link Between Inflammation and Neuropsychiatric Illness


A new association between inflammation and the structure of specific regions of the brain has been discovered by researchers.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
How to Choose the Best Eczema-Friendly Moisturizer for Children?
View all
Recommended Reading
Crohns DiseaseCrohns Disease
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Crohns Disease 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Sanatogen A-Z Drug Brands in India Hearing Loss Calculator Find a Doctor Accident and Trauma Care Find a Hospital Iron Intake Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR