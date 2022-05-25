Can Dogs (as Pets) Help Reduce the Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases?

Dogs and Bowel Diseases — The Link

Advertisement

"Our study seems to add to others that have explored the 'hygiene hypothesis' which suggests that the lack of exposure to microbes early in life may lead to lack of immune regulation toward environmental microbes," says Williams Turpin, Mount Sinai Hospital and the University of Toronto.It was found thatand balance between the microbes in the gut and the body's immune response. This may help one from acquiring Crohn's disease."We did not see the same results with cats, though we are still trying to determine why. It could potentially be because dog owners get outside more often with their pets or live in areas with more green space, which has been shown previously to protect against Crohn's," says Dr. Turpin.The study also found another protective factor — living with three or more family members in the first year of life.Source: Medindia