What lifestyle changes can redefine the remedy for compulsive disorders by calming the brain fire.
Compulsive behavior is more complex than just a bad habit. Excessive conscious control over daily routines may manifest as compulsive disorder, according to new research from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and the paper was published in Neuropsychopharmacology.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Dorsomedial striatal neuroinflammation causes excessive goal-directed action control by disrupting astrocyte function
Go to source)
The study reveals that inflammation in the brain is tightly bound to obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), challenging the view that these obsessive behaviors are just habit loops gone wrong.
While positive habits like brushing teeth or washing hands allow us to function automatically, some activities involving compulsions are misguided hyper-focus effort.
Scientists suggest that anti-inflammatory therapies and changing lifestyle practices such as restful sleep or everyday exercise could offer valuable hope for managing compulsive behaviors.
How Brain Inflammation Drives Compulsive Action“However, if we are driving and a child steps onto the road, then we suddenly become aware of our surroundings and focus on what we are doing. This involves taking back conscious control, thinking about possible outcomes and adjusting our behaviour,” said Dr. Bradfield.
“With compulsive behaviours such as handwashing or playing poker machines, the scientific view has been that these behaviours have become entrenched habits, so it is difficult for people to break free and take back cognitive control.”
“Brain imaging studies show it’s common for people with compulsive disorders to have inflammation in the striatum, a brain region involved in choosing actions, so we decided to test whether inducing inflammation in this region in rats would increase habitual behaviour.”
Too Much Self-Control is a New Perspective on Compulsive DisordersThe study, led by Dr. Arvie Abiero as part of his PhD research at UTS tracked how rats learn and control their actions and found that triggering inflammation in the striatum shifted behaviour toward more deliberate, effortful decision-making rather than habit.
“Surprisingly, the animals became more goal-directed and continued to adjust their behaviour based on outcomes, even in situations where habits would normally take over,” said Dr. Bradfield.
The research team traced this effect to astrocytes – star-shaped cells in the brain that support neurons. Inflammation caused these cells to multiply and interfere with nearby groups of neurons that control movement and decision-making.
The research will be of interest to psychologists, psychiatrists, patients and caregivers working with compulsive disorders. The findings suggest that, in some cases, compulsive behaviour may come from too much (albeit inappropriate) deliberate control rather than too little.
Why Continuous Handwashing is a Conscious CompulsionThe study suggests that drugs that target astrocytes and reduce neuroinflammation, as well as broader anti-inflammatory measures such as exercise or getting better sleep, could offer new avenues for treatment.
“There’s a lot of compulsive behaviour that doesn’t fit neatly into the habit hypothesis. If someone is continually washing their hands because they are worried about germs, they are not doing this without thinking, they are consciously choosing to make that effort,” said Dr. Bradfield.
“Our findings offer a new explanation for these behaviours, which goes against the accepted view. Based on this, it’s possible that new treatments and interventions can be developed that more effectively treat these diseases and disorders,” she said.
