Can Deep Sleep Be a Natural Reset for Compulsive Disorders

, according to new research from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and the paper was published in.(The study reveals that inflammation in the brain is tightly bound to, challenging the view that these obsessive behaviors are just habit loops gone wrong.While positive habits like brushing teeth or washing hands allow us to function automatically,Scientists suggest that anti-inflammatory therapies and changing lifestyle practices such as“However, if we are driving and a child steps onto the road, then we suddenly become aware of our surroundings and focus on what we are doing. This involves taking back conscious control, thinking about possible outcomes and adjusting our behaviour,” said Dr. Bradfield..”“Brain imaging studies show it’s common for people with compulsive disorders to have inflammation in the striatum, a brain region involved in choosing actions, so we decided to test whether inducing inflammation in this region in rats would increase habitual behaviour.”The study, led by Dr. Arvie Abiero as part of his PhD research at UTS tracked how rats learn and control their actions and found that triggering inflammation in the striatum shifted behaviour toward more deliberate, effortful decision-making rather than habit.“Surprisingly,,” said Dr. Bradfield.The research team traced this effect to. Inflammation caused these cells to multiply and interfere with nearby groups of neurons that control movement and decision-making.The research will be of interest to psychologists, psychiatrists, patients and caregivers working with compulsive disorders. The findings suggest that, in some cases, compulsive behaviour may come from too much (albeit inappropriate) deliberate control rather than too little.The study suggests that“There’s a lot of compulsive behaviour that doesn’t fit neatly into the habit hypothesis. If someone is continually washing their hands because they are worried about germs, they are not doing this without thinking, they are consciously choosing to make that effort,” said Dr. Bradfield.. Based on this, it’s possible that new treatments and interventions can be developed that more effectively treat these diseases and disorders,” she said.Source-Eurekalert