Can CPAP Mask Improve Quality of Life Among Partners?

by Rishika Gupta on  May 25, 2018 at 7:02 PM Sexual Health News
Women were only found to benefit from continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask whereas in men it was mainly associated with reduced sexual quality of life, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.
Why The Research Is Interesting: Obstructive sleep apnea reduces the sexual quality of life (QOL) as a result of reduced libido and intimacy, erectile dysfunction and several other factors. Treatment for obstructive sleep apnea may improve sexual QOL.

Who and When: 182 patients with newly diagnosed obstructive sleep apnea who were prescribed CPAP treatment from September 2007 through June 2010.

What (Study Exposures and Outcomes): Use (more than 4 hours per night) or nonuse (fewer than 0.5 hours per night) of CPAP treatment (exposures); sexual QOL as determined by a survey (outcomes).

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the research and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Source: Eurekalert
