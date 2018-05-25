Can CPAP Mask Improve Quality of Life Among Partners?

Women were only found to benefit from continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask whereas in men it was mainly associated with reduced sexual quality of life, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.
Why The Research Is Interesting: Obstructive sleep apnea reduces the sexual quality of life (QOL) as a result of reduced libido and intimacy, erectile dysfunction and several other factors. Treatment for obstructive sleep apnea may improve sexual QOL.
‘Obstructive sleep apnea was found to reduce the sexual quality of life (QOL) as it resulted in decreased libido and intimacy in men.
Who and When: 182 patients with newly diagnosed obstructive sleep apnea who were prescribed CPAP treatment from September 2007 through June 2010.
What (Study Exposures and Outcomes): Use (more than 4 hours per night) or nonuse (fewer than 0.5 hours per night) of CPAP treatment (exposures); sexual QOL as determined by a survey (outcomes).
How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the research and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.
Source: Eurekalert
