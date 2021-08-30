by Hannah Joy on  August 30, 2021 at 1:11 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Can Covid Together With Dengue and Malaria Be Treated?
Hospitals in India witnessed a spike in Covid co-infections, such as dengue and malaria, which could be dangerous and can even be fatal. However, health experts say that it is treatable when given timely intervention.

Dengue or malaria are vector-borne diseases spread through mosquito bites and they rise during the monsoon season. Covid, on the other hand, is caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus and transmitted mainly by droplets produced as a result of coughing or sneezing of an infected person.

"We have picked up co-infection of dengue/Covid, malaria/Covid and treated it successfully. Delayed diagnosis of co-infection with dengue/malaria and Covid can result in serious patient complications with poor outcomes. Dengue fever - like all viral fevers - can transiently weaken your immune system, hence adequate rest and good food intake are essential in recovery," Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant and physician at Global Hospital Mumbai, told IANS.


"The management when both the disease co-exist shall be conventional management of Covid as per protocol with antiviral steroids (when indicated), oxygen and adequate hydration/nutrition. But considering the low platelet count such a patient with both the diseases should not receive any blood thinning agent as the platelet counts are already low," added Dr Amitabh Parti, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

A health advisory has been issued in Noida asking people to be careful about the risk of getting co-infected with Covid and the vector-borne diseases, media reports have cited.

The advisory comes after several cases of viral infections and deaths have been reported from Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts of Uttar Pradesh in the last few weeks. Similar reports of infections have also come from Maharashtra and Telangana.

Since symptoms of both the disease groups tend to overlap, it becomes hard to identify it. As per experts, even the lab reports look similar. The investigation in both the ailments will show a drop in white cell count, however, in Covid, there is a fall in lymphocytes count whereas in dengue, there is a significant drop in platelet level count.

"Co-infection of dengue and Covid can occur and can be associated with severe disease and fatal outcome. These two illnesses have common symptoms like fever, cough, cold, body ache, headache and myalgia, and loose motion and backache," Agarwal said.

"Even, many lab parameters are similar - like normal or low white blood cell count, low platelets and raised liver enzymes. Hence it is advisable to do RT PCR and Rapid antigen for Covid in all fever patients, a practice which we follow at our hospital," she added.

Dengue needs serious attention, the experts noted. It can lead to serious problems including dengue hemorrhagic fever, a rare complication of dengue which presents with high fever, bleeding from the nose and gums, damage to lymph and blood vessels, liver enlargement, and failure of the circulatory system.

"The symptoms may result in excessive bleeding, shock, and death called dengue shock syndrome," said Dr Mahendra Dadke, HoD, Internal Medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Pune.

Health experts have advised people to take preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease and undergo treatment immediately after symptoms surface.

Prevention from mosquito bites is imperative. Use mosquito repellents, mosquito nets, wear light colored clothes with long sleeves if going outdoors, and avoid unnecessary water collection that can lead to breeding spots. Municipal corporations should also do robust insecticide spraying even more aggressively now for next three months is important for dengue prevention, the experts noted.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Risk of Mosquito-borne Diseases Like Dengue and Malaria High in Delhi
High risk of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria in Delhi, especially with rain and stagnant rainwater all around.
READ MORE
COVID in England: Vaccination Prevented Over 100,000 Deaths
In England, more than 100,000 deaths have been estimated to be prevented by the COVID-19 vaccination programme, according to official figures from the Public Health England (PHE).
READ MORE
US COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 600,000
The coronavirus death toll in the United States has topped the 600,000 mark, even as an aggressive nationwide vaccination drive has crushed daily caseloads, say sources.
READ MORE
More Indians Believe COVID Jabs Compatible With Religious Faith
63.7 per cent Indians said in a poll conducted that they believe the vaccines are compatible with their religious faith.
READ MORE
Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.
READ MORE
Dengue
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
READ MORE
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
READ MORE
Fever
Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.
READ MORE
Malaria
Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.
READ MORE
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Dengue FeverDengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic FeverMalaria-waterMalariaMosquito DiseasesDengue and HomeopathyChikungunya and HomeopathyChikungunyaDengueFever