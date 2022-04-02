About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Covid-19 Patients Undergo Surgery?

by Hannah Joy on February 4, 2022 at 3:07 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Covid-19 Patients Undergo Surgery?

Covid-19 patients can undergo surgery, as it is safe and does not increase the chances of complications or deaths in infected patients, reveals Joint Health Secretary Lav Agrawal.

Addressing a media brief, Agrawal said that the patients irrespective of Covid infection who need surgery need not to be denied surgical intervention presently in this Covid variant.

Advertisement


Highlighting an analysis of surgeries during the current surge in Covid OT Cases in AIIMS Delhi from December 20, 2021 to January 20, 2022, Agrawal said that of the total 53 surgeries during this period, 32 were administered regional anesthesia and remaining 21 were given general anesthesia.

Out of 32 cases, 26 cases were Lower Segment Cesarean Sections (LSCS). But, no complications during surgery and immediate post operative periods were found, he said. In other cases also, no deaths and and complications were reported, he underlined.
Advertisement

Among those who were administered general anesthesia, major cases were serious like Laparotomy, Amputation, Bone flap removal and others. But, no respiratory problems and other risks during the surgery and post surgery have been noticed in clinical data of 21 cases, Agrawal said.

"Chest Xray of all 21patients were not suggestive of Covid in the peri-operative period, indicating no respiratory complications after general anesthesia in Covid positive patients", said Agrawal.

"Out of 21 patients, 4 deaths have been reported but none of them are either linked or aggravated because of Covid-19. They are primarily due to other causes", he stated.

Therefore, surgery is safe in the present surge of Covid and need not to be delayed where persons are infected or not with Covid, he said. However, he also added that Covid cases are on decline trends now but it has not gone yet so we need to continue Covid Appropriate Behavior.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Covid-19 Pandemic Worsened Cancer Burden In India: Study

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Covid-19 Third Wave: About 1 Lakh Lives Saved in India
Covid-19 Third Wave: About 1 Lakh Lives Saved in India
Covid-19 vaccines prevented deaths in about one lakh people during the third wave, which was from .....
Covid-19 Pandemic Worsened Cancer Burden In India: Study
Covid-19 Pandemic Worsened Cancer Burden In India: Study
In India, about 1,392,179 people had cancer in 2020. Covid-19 pandemic has prevented many people ......
Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Severe COVID-19, Says Study
Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to Severe COVID-19, Says Study
Sufficient vitamin D levels may positively influence the outcome of COVID-19 infection, especially ....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)