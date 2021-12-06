Can Covid-19 Cause Alzheimer's-Like Cognitive Impairment?

To explore this further, they investigated potential associations between Covid-19 and neuroinflammation and brain microvascular injury, which are both hallmarks of Alzheimer's.
‘Covid-19 virus can affect several genes or pathways involved in neuroinflammation and brain microvascular injury, which could lead to Alzheimer's disease-like cognitive impairment.’
"We discovered that SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly altered Alzheimer's markers implicated in brain inflammation and that certain viral entry factors are highly expressed in cells in the blood-brain barrier,"
said lead author Feixiong Cheng, from Cleveland Clinic's Genomic Medicine Institute.
The findings are published in the journal Alzheimer's Research & Therapy.
The researchers also analyzed the genetic factors that enabled SARS-COV-2 to infect brain tissues and cells.
"These findings indicate that the virus may impact several genes or pathways involved in neuroinflammation and brain microvascular injury, which could lead to Alzheimer's disease-like cognitive impairment,"
Cheng added.
The researchers also found that individuals with the allele APOE E4/E4, the greatest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's, had decreased expression of antiviral defense genes, which could make these patients more susceptible to Covid-19.
"Ultimately, we hope to have paved the way for research that leads to testable and measurable biomarkers that can identify patients at the highest risk for neurological complications with Covid-19," said Cheng.
Cheng and his team are now working to identify actionable biomarkers and new therapeutic targets for Covid-19-associated neurological issues in Covid long-haulers using cutting-edge network medicine and artificial intelligence technologies.
Source: IANS