Medindia
Can Community-Based Organizations Address Monkeypox Outbreak?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM
Can Community-Based Organizations Address Monkeypox Outbreak?

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) partners with community-based organizations to tackle monkeypox outbreak in the country.

In a news release, the PHAC announced a total of 350,000 Canadian dollars ($280,000) to support community-based organisations in Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, the regions most impacted by the monkeypox outbreak, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
The health agency confirmed 604 cases of monkeypox in the country as of Wednesday.

"Every community has its unique ways of sharing information," said Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos in the news release, adding that this funding will enable the organizations to amplify what they are already doing, increasing and maintaining awareness about the risks of monkeypox and sharing information in the most effective and compelling ways possible.

Monkeypox in Canada

The funding will help the organizations, which work with gay and bisexual men, increase their capacity to respond to the expressed needs of their communities for prevention, education, awareness, and anti-stigma activities, the PHAC said.
The agency said it is working closely with provincial and territorial public health partners to ensure coordination of the national strategic response, and that provinces and territories determine their immunization programs based on their unique circumstances.

According to the PHAC, as of July 18, Quebec has administered 12,553 doses of vaccine to high-risk individuals. The majority of Quebec regions have opened vaccination to the population at risk.

Source: IANS
